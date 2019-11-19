Republicans’ own witness ended up sounding ‘like a character witness for Joe Biden’: CNN analyst
On Tuesday, House Republicans called Ambassador Kurt Volker to testify in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Volker was hoped by the GOP to be a star witness in favor of President Donald Trump, because — despite problems with his testimony — he has asserted that he did not view Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in foreign policy to be improper.
But as CNN’s Gloria Borger pointed out on “The Situation Room,” Volker was a less than ideal witness in many respects — not least because he testified that he disagrees with Trump’s conspiracy theory surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s work for a gas company in Ukraine.
“As for Rudy Giuliani, it was clear from listening to Mr. Volker, who dealt with Rudy Giuliani quite frequently, that Volker said a couple of things,” said Borger. “One is, he sounded like a character witness for Joe Biden. That he told — that he told Giuliani, you’re barking up the wrong tree here with these conspiracy theories.”
