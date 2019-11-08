Republicans’ startlingly incoherent defenses of Trump rapidly alternate between ‘no quid pro quo’ and ‘he’s a moron’

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about President Trump’s defense strategy in the Ukraine scandal, noting that he’s basically running the same play that he ran during the Mueller investigation. He finds a few catchphrases to use on Twitter and during interviews and just repeats them over and over again. It’s a crude salesman’s trick and not one you’d expect to be effective in dealing with a legal and political scandal, but Trump thinks he was able to survive the Russia probe by yelling “No collusion, no obstruction!” and denigrating the press and the investigators.

He will almost certainly go with his gut instinct again and there’s probably nothing anyone can do about it. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a very lively debate among Republicans about the right course of action.

Trump’s allies have complained for weeks about his stubborn refusal to have an impeachment “war room,” as Bill Clinton did back in 1998. The fact is that it wouldn’t do much good. Its efficacy under Clinton depended on message discipline and a president who could at least pretend that the process wasn’t interfering with his ability to do the job. Obviously Trump would be unable to do either of those things. But he has brought in a couple of spokespeople to deal with impeachment questions, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh. (Bondi is uniquely qualified for this gig, since she herself was credibly accused of a quid pro quo with Trump during the 2016 campaign.)

The Trump supporter who seems most at sea with all this is Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, perhaps the president’s most loyal minion. Graham started out denying the whole thing outright, just as Trump did. On Sept. 25, he told reporters:

It turned out that absolutely did exist. Yet Graham still seemed to think that was all there was to it. On Oct. 20, he told Axios on HBO:

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "If you're looking for a circumstance where the President of the United States was threatening the Ukraine with cutting off aid unless they investigated his political opponent, you'd be very disappointed. That does not exist." pic.twitter.com/io19f19725 — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2019

More than half a dozen witnesses have now testified that the quid pro quo was discussed constantly and caused a full-blown uproar among the Foreign Service professionals. Graham remained the good soldier, parroting Trump’s language but not sounding terribly convincing. On Oct. 25, he said: “He’s telling me that the phone call was perfect. I’m saying the phone call was OK with me.”

On Tuesday of this week, Graham finally threw up his hands, saying, “I’ve written the whole process off. I think this is a bunch of BS,” telling reporters he won’t even read any of the transcripts — the same ones he had previously clamored for Democrats to release. But by Wednesday, he was taking yet another tack:

"It was incoherent," Sen @LindseyGrahamSC

says of Trump's Ukraine policy. "They seem to be *incapable* of forming a quid pro quo." pic.twitter.com/rdZxyIazNj — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 6, 2019

