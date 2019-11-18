Right-wing media lashes out at Lindsey Graham for resisting calls to investigate Trump probes

Right-wing media figures are turning up the pressure on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to push back against the various investigations that have consumed President Donald Trump.
Rush Limbaugh, Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson and other conservative commentators want Graham to use his power as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate the origins of the Russia probe and the impeachment inquiry, reported CNN.
Graham had promised back in May to investigate how the FBI came to investigate Trump’s campaign ties to Russia, but his committee hasn’t held any hearings on that.
Now right-wing media personalities are pressing him to look into conspiracy theories involving Ukraine and the 2016 election.
“A lot of people raised a good point, where’s Lindsey Grahamnesty? Where is he?” Limbaugh asked last month on his syndicated radio show. “He’s got a Senate committee that he runs, Judiciary Committee. He could be subpoenaing people, he could be demanding to see — he could be doing in the Senate what they’re doing in the House except he could be doing it to the people that ran this phony investigation into Trump.”
Dobbs, the Fox Business host frequently quoted by Trump on his Twitter account, called the South Carolina Republican an “embarrassment.”
“(He) has not lifted a finger for the president,” Dobbs complained in late October.
Trump himself wants Graham to examine the investigations into his foreign dealings.
“That’s what Lindsey ought to focus on,” Trump said.
