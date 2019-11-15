Roger Stone convicted on all seven counts on charges filed in Mueller probe

Roger Stone was convicted Friday on multiple counts on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The longtime associate of President Donald Trump was convicted on all seven counts.

He was charged with lying to Congress, obstruction of Congress, witness tampering and other crimes.

Stone was the nexus between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks coordinating the release of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman by Russian hackers, according to investigators.

He potentially faces up to 50 years in prison under the statutes, but most likely will be sentenced to far less.