Rudy Giuliani blasted for alleged criminal behavior: ‘Like watching the fourth sequel of The Godfather’
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) excoriated Rudy Giuliani over the alleged criminal activity currently under investigation by prosecutors.
“The grand jury subpoena describes the range of charges that are being considered, and it appears to signal that prosecutors are also looking at the associates’ relationship with Rudy Giuliani and specifically Giuliani’s business,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What is your reaction to this?”
“I was listening to the interview with Rudy Giuliani a little while ago that you played, and now this information. It is like watching and listening to the fourth sequel of The Godfather saga,” said Connolly, who sits on the House Oversight Committee. “Rudy Giuliani, who was a highly touted prosecutor of organized crime, has now sadly decided to emulate them, and I think it is a very serious state of affairs. Mr. Giuliani has surrounded himself with criminal elements, apparently, and I think he could get caught up in that. And of course, leave it to Donald Trump to praise him as a great lawyer and a great figure when he is now the subject of a criminal investigation.”
“These are alleged crimes. These two individuals, these Giuliani associates have not yet been convicted of any crime,” continued Blitzer. “But how much trouble — we know that Rudy Giuliani himself is being investigated. How much trouble, potentially, do you think that the former New York mayor, the president’s private attorney, is in right now?”
“You know, I’m not a lawyer and I’m not privy to the investigation that is ongoing,” said Connolly. “But I will note that these two associates of his, who were clearly known to Donald Trump, have been indicted. And Giuliani himself, apparently, is a subject of criminal investigation, though he has not yet been indicted for a crime. So we’ll have to see how this plays out. But I would say that Giuliani is in grave legal jeopardy.”
National Enquirer honcho David Pecker has met with New York prosecutors investigating Trump
Tabloid king David Pecker has been talking with New York state prosecutors who are investigating President Donald Trump, CNN reported Monday.
"David Pecker, the head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, has spoken with prosecutors with the New York district attorney's office as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization's handling of hush money payments to women who alleged affairs with President Donald Trump," the network reported, citing "sources with knowledge of the meeting."
"The America Media Inc. chairman's late October meeting with prosecutors from the major economic crimes bureau could provide key details on discussions that took place involving Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Trump, and agreements that were made with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen," CNN reported. "Cohen is cooperating with the investigation. Pecker is expected to continue talking with prosecutors, sources said."
‘He’s President Chaos’: Veterans advocate delivers scathing rebuke of Trump’s military leadership
Veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Monday that President Donald Trump is failing badly in the way he's leading America's armed forces.
While discussing the president's intervention into a Navy review of SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was accused by his fellow soldiers of committing war crimes, Rieckhoff argued that Trump's actions were symbolic for how he's harmed the military with "chaotic" orders that undermine discipline.