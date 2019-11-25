Rudy Giuliani blasted for alleged criminal behavior: ‘Like watching the fourth sequel of The Godfather’

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) excoriated Rudy Giuliani over the alleged criminal activity currently under investigation by prosecutors.

“The grand jury subpoena describes the range of charges that are being considered, and it appears to signal that prosecutors are also looking at the associates’ relationship with Rudy Giuliani and specifically Giuliani’s business,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What is your reaction to this?”

“I was listening to the interview with Rudy Giuliani a little while ago that you played, and now this information. It is like watching and listening to the fourth sequel of The Godfather saga,” said Connolly, who sits on the House Oversight Committee. “Rudy Giuliani, who was a highly touted prosecutor of organized crime, has now sadly decided to emulate them, and I think it is a very serious state of affairs. Mr. Giuliani has surrounded himself with criminal elements, apparently, and I think he could get caught up in that. And of course, leave it to Donald Trump to praise him as a great lawyer and a great figure when he is now the subject of a criminal investigation.”

“These are alleged crimes. These two individuals, these Giuliani associates have not yet been convicted of any crime,” continued Blitzer. “But how much trouble — we know that Rudy Giuliani himself is being investigated. How much trouble, potentially, do you think that the former New York mayor, the president’s private attorney, is in right now?”

“You know, I’m not a lawyer and I’m not privy to the investigation that is ongoing,” said Connolly. “But I will note that these two associates of his, who were clearly known to Donald Trump, have been indicted. And Giuliani himself, apparently, is a subject of criminal investigation, though he has not yet been indicted for a crime. So we’ll have to see how this plays out. But I would say that Giuliani is in grave legal jeopardy.”

Watch below:

