Rudy Giuliani harshly mocked after admitting Trump’s guilt in new WSJ column

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney took to the pages a Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper to make “the case for the impeachment defense” on the eve of televised inquiry hearings.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lashed out enemies while clinging to conspiracy theories in his Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Giuliani began by attacking the press for reporting on Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference.

“If your only sources of news the past two months have been CNN and MSNBC, you probably think President Trump has committed some heinous act that is deserving of being drawn, quartered and carted out of the White House,” Giuliani argued. “That’s a false narrative built on selectively leaked testimony from Rep. Adam Schiff’s closed-door Intelligence Committee hearings.”

Giuliani, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Trump himself have all admitted on TV that the president sought dirt on the Biden family from Ukraine.

“The conversation my client, President Donald J. Trump, had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 was innocent,” Giuliani argued. “The conversation my client, President Donald J. Trump, had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 was innocent.”

Trump never mentioned “corruption” on the call, but did mention “Biden” three times.

“The focus was on Ukrainian corruption broadly speaking and out of a five-page transcript Mr. Trump spent only six lines on Joe Biden,” Giuliani offered as a defense.

“In an ideal America, politicians would be held to the same standard regardless of party, and this inquiry would be over. But the left’s inability to accept the results of the 2016 election and fear of Mr. Trump’s policy agenda have driven the Democrats into a frenzy,” Giuliani argued. “Call it Trump derangement syndrome or a corrupt double standard, but there can be little doubt that Mr. Biden would not be pursued so aggressively were he in Mr. Trump’s place.”

The former mayor was quickly ridiculed for his legal defense. Here’s some of what people were saying:

