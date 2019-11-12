Rudy Giuliani harshly mocked after admitting Trump’s guilt in new WSJ column

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney took to the pages a Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper to make “the case for the impeachment defense” on the eve of televised inquiry hearings.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lashed out enemies while clinging to conspiracy theories in his Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Giuliani began by attacking the press for reporting on Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference.

“If your only sources of news the past two months have been CNN and MSNBC, you probably think President Trump has committed some heinous act that is deserving of being drawn, quartered and carted out of the White House,” Giuliani argued. “That’s a false narrative built on selectively leaked testimony from Rep. Adam Schiff’s closed-door Intelligence Committee hearings.”

Giuliani, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Trump himself have all admitted on TV that the president sought dirt on the Biden family from Ukraine.

"The conversation my client, President Donald J. Trump, had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 was innocent," Giuliani argued.

Trump never mentioned “corruption” on the call, but did mention “Biden” three times.

“The focus was on Ukrainian corruption broadly speaking and out of a five-page transcript Mr. Trump spent only six lines on Joe Biden,” Giuliani offered as a defense.

“In an ideal America, politicians would be held to the same standard regardless of party, and this inquiry would be over. But the left’s inability to accept the results of the 2016 election and fear of Mr. Trump’s policy agenda have driven the Democrats into a frenzy,” Giuliani argued. “Call it Trump derangement syndrome or a corrupt double standard, but there can be little doubt that Mr. Biden would not be pursued so aggressively were he in Mr. Trump’s place.”

The former mayor was quickly ridiculed for his legal defense. Here’s some of what people were saying:

"Out of a whole lifetime, John Wilkes Booth spent only six seconds assassinating Abraham Lincoln" https://t.co/697dpaZnqs — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) November 13, 2019

I killed someone. I murdered them. I buried the body in western PA. I killed them for sport. I am the one who killed that person. It was I. https://t.co/o3mzqHxxqz — M i s t e r A m e r i c a (@timheidecker) November 13, 2019

Out of all the days he was president, Nixon only spent a handful orchestrating a burglary and cover-up https://t.co/bAC9NJdzPB — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 13, 2019

Originally: Perfect Call Next: Ok, not perfect, but not a quid pro quo. Now: But it was just a FEW lines of extortion, really! https://t.co/fuOn0WZLW9 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) November 13, 2019

Giuliani doesn’t even get right what 2016 event Trump brought up to Zelensky. Claims the call was about the Manafort black book and DNC oppo research, when what Trump asked about was Crowdstrike. Who fact checks these things? https://t.co/OQc0I5sFSX — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 13, 2019

“Out of Bill Clinton’s sworn testimony, only a few lines were perjury.” https://t.co/WnVSDVnXgf — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) November 13, 2019

this is what a free lawyer would say. https://t.co/fp4iaWz8si — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) November 13, 2019

That was six lines over the limit. https://t.co/TfincsDWjj — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 13, 2019

That’s all ya got? A word count is NOT a good defense to a crime. 🙄⚖️ https://t.co/CJf7FebjKJ — Ciara Torres-Spelliscy (@ProfCiara) November 13, 2019

"Ladies and gentleman of the jury, as you can see my client only stabbed the victim for six seconds in this entire video. Clearly, they are not guilty of murder." https://t.co/6jjE4blKp3 — Impeachment News 🍑 (@Impeach_Today) November 13, 2019

"For the duration of WWIII, which lasted 28 years on the part of the planet that was still inhabitable, my client only spent 0.12 seconds pushing the nuclear button." https://t.co/G0bHiFtkjL — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 13, 2019

Out of 19 gun shots only one hit and it was fatal https://t.co/89AvuySCvs — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) November 13, 2019

Out of the 35 minutes I was driving drunk I only spent a few seconds crashing through the wall of a Culver's. https://t.co/t93zpf5kzB — aol keyword: zach (@zachheltzel) November 13, 2019

"Your honor, out of the 45 years of my client's life, only 4 minutes were spent strangling the deceased." https://t.co/pP6Fa1NEFL — Jon, but thankful (@JonIsAwesomest) November 13, 2019

“But you fuck one sheep…” https://t.co/YgEcB0YO2d — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) November 13, 2019

Welcome to The Resistance Rudy Giuliani!! https://t.co/J3y18ua1cU — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 13, 2019