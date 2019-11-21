‘Rudy Giuliani is the fall guy here’: CNN analyst says America’s Mayor was ‘meddling in everything’

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” political analyst Gloria Borger suggested that President Donald Trump may just decide to cut his losses on the Ukraine scandal and blame his attorney Rudy Giuliani for any wrongdoing.

“I think at this point maybe Trump needs a fall guy,” said Borger. “Rudy Giuliani is the fall guy here. He’s the guy who was meddling in everything. Everybody who testified seemed to make it very clear that Rudy Giuliani was doing this at the direction of the president of the United States. I think Gordon Sondland said that, what, 20 times yesterday at the direction of the president, so it’s clear Rudy Giuliani wasn’t freelancing, but maybe the president feels that he needs him right now.”

“The Republicans are clearly ready to throw him under the bus and there’s no doubt about that, and it could still happen at a certain point, but for now, I think in the back of the president’s mind is surely what happened when he threw Michael Cohen under the bus, which is that Michael Cohen flipped on him, if you recall.”

