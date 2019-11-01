Rudy Giuliani told to ‘put up or shut up’ after claiming he has ‘evidence’ that would exonerate him

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed on Friday he had “evidence” that would exonerate him.

Giuliani is reportedly under investigation by the Southern District of New York — which he once led — for his role in seeking foreign election interference from Ukraine to aid the re-election of his client, Donald Trump.

“You have to wonder why the media is all of a sudden hell-bent on slandering me,” Giuliani claimed, despite the fact he has admitted to seeking foreign election interference on national TV.

“I’ve got the evidence, extending high and wide!” Giuliani argued, without including any such evidence.

The internet found his argument to be lacking. Here’s some of what people were saying.

So sad that you've gone from the mayor of 9/11 to the 9/11 of mayors — Eric Jennings (@eejay56) November 1, 2019

If you had evidence, you would leak it. Also, why did Lev Parnas PAY YOU $500K when he was supposedly working FOR YOU? — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) November 1, 2019

I feel like if this were true and you could clear you and this crazy corrupt wanna be dictator, you’d walk yourself right up to Congress and provide all your *evidence*. — 🤦🏻‍♀️🌊🤬 (@Richter_Scale40) November 1, 2019

The media isn't needed. You're doing a pretty damn good job implicating yourself every time you show your mug on TV. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) November 1, 2019

go to Congress public testimony please be a hero Rudy — Mueller Investigation News (@Moon32535996) November 1, 2019

When you make statements like "the truth isn't the truth" it makes people skeptical Rudy. — Bob Mulloy (@MulloyBob) November 1, 2019

I wouldn't worry about the media, sport. I'd worry about the lawman. — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) November 1, 2019

Holy shit, you sound nuttier in every new tweet lol. — Stan Quail (@Stan_Quail) November 1, 2019

Don’t look now Rudy, but you’re gonna be the fall guy. I hope you have the goods on Pompeo. — Zaza Chilvers (@ZazaChilvers) November 1, 2019

Are you implying you've got "the goods" on Trump, Pompeo, Perry and the rest? — Yaz (@john_yazek) November 1, 2019

"I've got the evidence…" Poor Rudy… You have the right to remain silent…if only you had the ability. — David Ward ☕🇺🇸 (@DavidGalenWard) November 1, 2019

Lev (of fraud guarantee fame) was trying to flee the country. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 1, 2019

You have "evidence?" If you only had a social media account where you could publish this "evidence" for all to see. Rudy sounds like a #QAnon wackadoodle. https://t.co/pylgTmoj9i — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 1, 2019

Slander? Outrageous. You should sue. Discovery should be really fun. https://t.co/aQ2eW6kqke — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) November 1, 2019

If you had evidence you'd be posting it rapidly on your Twitter account. https://t.co/UnIU3TmWos — KT CounterIntelligence (@KremlinTrolls) November 1, 2019

