Rudy Giuliani told to ‘put up or shut up’ after claiming he has ‘evidence’ that would exonerate him

57 mins ago

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed on Friday he had “evidence” that would exonerate him.

Giuliani is reportedly under investigation by the Southern District of New York — which he once led — for his role in seeking foreign election interference from Ukraine to aid the re-election of his client, Donald Trump.

“You have to wonder why the media is all of a sudden hell-bent on slandering me,” Giuliani claimed, despite the fact he has admitted to seeking foreign election interference on national TV.

“I’ve got the evidence, extending high and wide!” Giuliani argued, without including any such evidence.

The internet found his argument to be lacking. Here’s some of what people were saying.

