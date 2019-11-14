Rudy Giuliani: Trump won’t throw me under the bus but I have ‘good insurance’ in case he does
Rudy Giuliani says he has no doubt that President Trump will remain loyal to him, but he joked that he has “good insurance” just in case things don’t turn out as he expects, The Guardian reports.
When asked by The Guardian in a phone interview if he’s worried about being “thrown under the bus” by Trump, Giuliani replied, “I’m not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.”
Giuliani’s lawyer interjected to point out that “he’s joking.”
His comments come as speculation grows that he’ll be painted as a rogue actor by Republicans regarding the Ukraine scandal enveloping the White House.
Giuliani told The Guardian that he had no knowledge of the call between Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, where Trump reportedly inquired about “investigations” he wanted the Ukrainian government to conduct targeting his political rivals — investigations that Sondland reportedly said Giuliani was “pushing for.”
“I’m not sure this is very solid testimony. In court we would call it hearsay, triple hearsay. It would not even be admissible. But if you are asking me flat out had I ever heard of a conversation like that? No,” Giuliani said.
“I thought it was a weak way to start a trial,” he added.
“I acted properly as his lawyer,” Giuliani continued. “I did what a good lawyer is supposed to do. I dug up evidence that helped to show the case against him was false. That there was a great deal of collusion going on someplace else other than Russia. And then I stepped on the number one minefield, which is Joe Biden, who is heavily protected by the Washington press corps.”
Many Republicans privately admit their party is now ‘built largely on lies’: White House veteran
In the wake of the first day of public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump, contributor for The Atlantic and conservative think-tank fellow Peter Wehner wrote that yesterday's testimony from senior US diplomat Bill Taylor "was merely another massive boulder in the avalanche of evidence against the president."
"We are well beyond the point that any disinterested person can deny that the president abused his power and acted in a corrupt manner, in ways the American founders explicitly warned against," Wehner writes.
According to Wehner, yesterday's hearing only deepened the "complicity" of Republicans in Trump's latest scandal.
Breaking Banner
Ohio GOP bill may bar teachers from penalizing students who give creationist answers on biology tests: ACLU
A bill that passed Ohio's House of Representatives this week is being criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union for vague language that could prevent biology teachers from penalizing students who give creationist answers to questions about evolution.
Local news station WKRC reports that the legislation, which passed the House and is now awaiting debate in the Ohio Senate, states that "students can't be penalized if their work is scientifically wrong as long as the reasoning is because of their religious beliefs."
Breaking Banner
Legal experts point out the giant flaw in Trump’s claims about rooting out Ukraine corruption
Legal experts are noticing that President Donald Trump wasn't asking for a real investigation of Joe Biden, only one that could provide fodder for the news media.
Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry have testified that Trump wanted Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter in an interview with CNN, in exchange for congressionally approved military aid or a White House visit.
"Trump demanding a Zelensky announce an investigation of Biden, 'in front of a microphone” gives the game away,'" tweeted Jennifer Taub, a professor at Vermont Law School. "If the real goal was to investigate corruption, a CNN announcement would be the wrong approach. Genuine investigations are kept secret."