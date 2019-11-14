Rudy Giuliani: Trump won’t throw me under the bus but I have ‘good insurance’ in case he does

Rudy Giuliani says he has no doubt that President Trump will remain loyal to him, but he joked that he has “good insurance” just in case things don’t turn out as he expects, The Guardian reports.

When asked by The Guardian in a phone interview if he’s worried about being “thrown under the bus” by Trump, Giuliani replied, “I’m not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani’s lawyer interjected to point out that “he’s joking.”

His comments come as speculation grows that he’ll be painted as a rogue actor by Republicans regarding the Ukraine scandal enveloping the White House.

Giuliani told The Guardian that he had no knowledge of the call between Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, where Trump reportedly inquired about “investigations” he wanted the Ukrainian government to conduct targeting his political rivals — investigations that Sondland reportedly said Giuliani was “pushing for.”

“I’m not sure this is very solid testimony. In court we would call it hearsay, triple hearsay. It would not even be admissible. But if you are asking me flat out had I ever heard of a conversation like that? No,” Giuliani said.

“I thought it was a weak way to start a trial,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I acted properly as his lawyer,” Giuliani continued. “I did what a good lawyer is supposed to do. I dug up evidence that helped to show the case against him was false. That there was a great deal of collusion going on someplace else other than Russia. And then I stepped on the number one minefield, which is Joe Biden, who is heavily protected by the Washington press corps.”