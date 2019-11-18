Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani was not just working for Trump — he also said he worked for Pence: State Department testimony

Published

24 mins ago

on

One of the strangest moments of the testimony of State Department official David Holmes, as laid out in the transcript released by the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, was when Holmes told Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed to be working as an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

“Was Rudy Giuliani representing his client as a private attorney?” asked Zeldin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have never spoken with him, sir. So, I mean, you could ask him,” said Holmes, but he added, “At one point he, Mr. Bakanov, told me that, you know, someone named Giuliani said he was an adviser to the Vice President.”

“Are we referring to Vice President Pence, President Trump, or someone else?” asked Zeldin.

“That’s what he said,” said Holmes. “I don’t know what he meant by that. But that’s what he said. And so they — they seem to think that he was a significant person in terms of managing their relationship with the United States.”

The revelation is likely to bring increased scrutiny on Pence, who already has a significant known role in the Ukraine scandal. He delivered messages from Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelsnsky, and one of his aides testified that what was being asked of Zelensky was “inappropriate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump doctor denies the president underwent any ‘neurologic evaluations’ at Walter Reed Hospital

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The physician to the president claimed that President Donald Trump did not undergo "neurologic" evaluations during a surprise visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a picture of a memorandum from Dr. Sean Conley, which was printed on "Office of the Press Secretary" letterhead.

The memo was sent to Grisham.

On Saturday, Grisham had claimed the purpose of the visit was to conduct a "partial" physical. Dr. Conley referred to the visit as an "interim check up."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani was not just working for Trump — he also said he worked for Pence: State Department testimony

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

One of the strangest moments of the testimony of State Department official David Holmes, as laid out in the transcript released by the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, was when Holmes told Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed to be working as an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

"Was Rudy Giuliani representing his client as a private attorney?" asked Zeldin.

"I have never spoken with him, sir. So, I mean, you could ask him," said Holmes, but he added, "At one point he, Mr. Bakanov, told me that, you know, someone named Giuliani said he was an adviser to the Vice President."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kurt Volker to ‘modify’ his testimony — and claim he was ‘out of the loop’ on Ukraine: NYT

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former special envoy to Ukraine will "modify" his testimony to Congress during televised hearings on Tuesday.

"Kurt D. Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, plans to tell lawmakers on Tuesday that he was out of the loop at key moments during President Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to turn up damaging information about Democrats, according to an account of his prepared testimony," The New York Times reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image