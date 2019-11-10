Rudy Giuliani was traveling on the dime of private clients — while doing work for Trump: report
Rudy Giuliani told Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein that the private clients were the ones behind paying for his international efforts on behalf of President Donald Trump.
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Stein said he was trying to get to the bottom of who was funding all of the efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
“I had to ask Rudy that very question because I was curious who’s funding this stuff,” said Stein. “Is it a private client, is it Donald Trump? He has private clients and said that he was traveling to places like Madrid, for instance, on their dime for separate president and just happened to be doing this quasi-diplomatic Ukrainian policy while there. Now, I don’t know if that’s believable or not. But where the money goes does actually raise a number of questions, as Susan noted. And it is something that the lawmakers, at least one lawmaker on the impeachment inquiry told me, is a point of emphasis and inquiry for them. Because they want to know exactly who was funding it for what purpose and whether there was laws violated because of it.”
Sunday, Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’s lawyer announced that Parnas talked to Ukraine on behalf of Giuliani and Trump, which Giuliani denied.
“Rudy said he categorically did not tell him to say that. That’s not the same as saying he did not say that, which is, you know, stuck out to me,” Stein continued. “But I think the bigger picture of what you’re talking about here is for weeks now it’s been abundantly clear that Rudy is getting isolated here.”
He explained that multiple witnesses named Giuliani as the “point man” for this effort to extort Ukraine.
“They have testified that Donald Trump would defer to Rudy Giuliani when it came to Ukrainian policy,” Stein continued. “And it all leads to a very tricky but inevitable question, which is what will Trump do about Rudy. Will Trump look around and say, ‘You know what, the water’s too hot, I got to sacrifice someone, the person who I’m going to is Rudy because Rudy was the point on this. He’s not a government employee; he is a personal attorney and I can just put it all on him.'”
Stein also wondered if Giuliani knows too much to throw him under the bus. A Washington Post piece revealed this week that Republicans are looking to Giuliani as someone who is expendable when working to protect Trump.
Watch the full discussion below:
Breaking Banner
There are criminal statutes that could be filed against those outing the whistleblower: Former federal prosecutor
Former federal and state prosecutor Elie Honig explained Sunday that there are criminal statutes that could be used to prosecute those outing the whistleblower.
This week, RealClearInvestigations revealed the name of someone they believed to be the whistleblower. President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., then proceeded to tweet out the name of the whistleblower to his 4 million followers.
"There are two categories of law potentially in play here," Honig began while speaking on CNN. "First, civil and administrative penalties. Civil law says you can’t take personnel action to punish somebody who’s come forward with information. It doesn’t use the phrase, whistleblower. That means you can’t demote somebody or fire somebody, if they’ve come forward with information. The penalties here are primarily administrative and financial."
Breaking Banner
Rex Tillerson told Nikki Haley the only way to ‘save the country’ was to ‘undermine’ Trump
New revelations are being released from Nikki Haley's book With All Due Respect, chief of staff Gen. John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were working within the White House to protect the country.
“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote, according to a copy obtained by Slate. “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing.”
Breaking Banner
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas confesses to delivering bribery message to Ukraine for Trump
Rudy Giuliani's business partner, Lev Parnas, made news this week when he revealed he was willing to cooperate with the investigation into President Donald Trump's bribery of Ukraine. Now he's saying that he was the one who delivered messages to Ukraine on behalf of Giuliani and the president, The New York Times reported.
Parnas told a representative of then-President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky's incoming government "that it had to announce an investigation into Mr. Trump’s political rival, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and his son, or else Vice President Mike Pence would not attend the swearing-in of the new president, and the United States would freeze aid, the lawyer said."