Rudy Giuliani’s allies declare war on Steve Bannon for urging Trump to fire him: report

A new civil war has reportedly erupted between two longtime members of President Donald Trump’s camp: his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and his former campaign chair and White House strategist Steve Bannon.

According to The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s team sent their reporters an unsolicited anti-Bannon memo titled “THE LATEST FOX IN THE TRUMP HOUSE” attacking Bannon’s loyalty to Trump, citing his alleged “treason” comments about Jared Kushner to Trump expose author Michael Wolff, and accusing him of sneaking to China to get financing for a new conservative news project.

“Although Steve Bannon has been parading himself over at Fox News as an ally of President Trump, in reality he has been hitting the president’s personal lawyer—the only man standing between the president and Democrats in Congress bloodthirsty for impeachment,” the memo stated.

According to The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s offensive on Bannon is also being organized by conservative strategist and former California GOP spokeswoman Jennifer Kerns.

Bannon has defended President Donald Trump’s conduct in the Ukraine scandal, but has repeatedly suggested Trump should throw out Giuliani and get new legal counsel — which has drawn the fury of Giuliani’s associates.

“Rudy Giuliani, whom we all admire, and many of us love, looks like he may have gotten over his skis on some of this situation in Ukraine,” said Bannon in an October talk radio interview. “I think the president’s going to have to rethink his legal team.”

“We can’t do the Rudy thing anymore,” Bannon told Trump aide Jason Miller and former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam in a second radio interview days after that. “Too many Ukrainian names, too many moving pieces.”

While there are no indications Trump plans to fire Giuliani, he has been appearing less prominently on cable news in recent weeks — a possible sign that the president recognizes this explosive interviews are doing more harm than good.