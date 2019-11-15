‘Rudy has got to be looking at handcuffs’: Ex-prosecutor says Giuliani will have a tough time in prison

Another Donald Trump attorney is looking at serving prison time, a former federal prosecutor predicted on MSNBC on Friday.

MSNBC “Meet the Press Daily” host Chuck Todd asked former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner if prosecutors would be tougher on Giuliania because he had once been a prosecutor himself.

“It’s tough to figure out, first of all, how Rudy is going to play it because based on what we’ve seen and particularly if [Lev] Parnas flips, Rudy has got to be looking at handcuffs sometime soon,” Kirschner replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And Chuck, what does he do? As a former U.S. Attorney, does he want to run the risk of ending up in the bureau of prisons where he will not find a lot of friends in the inmate population,” he explained.

“You think he has to really worry about prison time?” Todd asked.

“I do. I do,” Kirschner replied. “Given what we see him doing now — in at least coordination, maybe collusion and maybe conspiracy with the [Lev] Parnas’s and the [Igor] Frumans of the world — this looks like it could get really exciting for Rudy Giuliani.”

“The line of people seeking pardons from President Trump is getting longer,” Todd noted.

Watch: