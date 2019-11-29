Rudy’s former press secretary says Giuliani would not hire himself after his antics

“And you referred earlier to his lobbying publicly to be Secretary of State. That’s something Rudy would have hated if somebody was lobbying publicly to be in his administration,” he explained. “You don’t float yourself.”
“And you don’t turn down a job you weren’t offered. If you’ll recall, he turned down the attorney general job, without having been offered it,” he continued. And I can imagine Rudy saying that guy is never going to be my Secretary of State, which is what Trump did.”
“And does that mean you also think he’s lost his fastball?” Melber asked.
“He’s lost something off the fastball — it’s not 1993 anymore,” Frydman replied.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. This year, we’ve revealed efforts to sabotage solar power, exposed billionaire tax evasion by a major Trump donor and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… from all of us here at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in progressive journalism — and we’re investing in it as other sites give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Tens of thousands of protesters, primarily in Europe and Asia, hit the streets on Friday to make a fresh call for action against global warming, hoping to raise pressure on world leaders days before a UN climate summit.
Carrying signs that read "One planet, one fight" and "The sea is rising, so must we", thousands flocked to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate for the latest "Fridays for Future" protest inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg.
In total, about 630,000 people demonstrated across more than 500 cities in Germany, the Fridays for Future movement said.
In Hamburg alone, some 30,000 mainly young people gathered and another 17,000 congregated in Munich to voice alarm at rising temperatures, police said.
President Barack Obama's former acting Solicitor General explained the impeachment inquiry as President Donald Trump cheating in the 2020 election campaign.
Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House" on Friday. Katyal is the author of the new book Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.
"Neal, one of the things that's so stark and the three of us watched every minute of the testimony, but even if you just caught the highlights on the local news, it's clear that everybody knew something was wrong," Wallace said. "John Bolton, the National Security Adviser, called it a drug deal and described Rudy Giuliani as someone who was going to explode on everybody."