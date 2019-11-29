Quantcast
Rudy’s former press secretary says Giuliani would not hire himself after his antics

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani’s former press secretary blasted the “poor judgment” of his former boss during a Friday appearance on MSNBC.

Ken Frydman, who was press secretary for Giuliani’s successful bid for mayor in 1993, was interviewed by Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“Do you have a theory as to why he seemed so bent on winning over Donald Trump, something we reported on a little bit before introducing you?” Melber asked.

“He wanted to be president, if you remember, at one time” Ken Frydman replied. “This is as close as he can get to being president.”

“And you referred earlier to his lobbying publicly to be Secretary of State. That’s something Rudy would have hated if somebody was lobbying publicly to be in his administration,” he explained. “You don’t float yourself.”

“And you don’t turn down a job you weren’t offered. If you’ll recall, he turned down the attorney general job, without having been offered it,” he continued. And I can imagine Rudy saying that guy is never going to be my Secretary of State, which is what Trump did.”

“And does that mean you also think he’s lost his fastball?” Melber asked.

“He’s lost something off the fastball — it’s not 1993 anymore,” Frydman replied.

Watch:

