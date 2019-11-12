Russian official mocks Trump for wanting to go back to Syria for the oil

President Donald Trump withdrew from Syria abruptly and against the advice of those on the ground in the region. It left American Kurdish allies high-and-dry as Turkey began a bombing campaign against them.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov mocked Trump for the move and then his bizarre decision to go back into Syria “for the oil.”

“We’re keeping the oil — remember that,” Trump told a group of Chicago police officers last month. “I’ve always said that: ‘Keep the oil.’ We want to keep the oil. Forty-five million dollars a month? Keep the oil.”

Trump was ultimately schooled by his Pentagon officials who explained that any money from the oil would go to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

“They tried to negotiate and then said, ‘Okay we cannot reach the deal so Kurds you are on our own. We are leaving,'” Lavrov said of Trump’s negotiations. “Then after they left the Kurds and left Syria, they said, ‘Okay, we don’t have any more obligations in front of the Kurds. But we are coming back for oil.’ Not for the Kurds. It’s an interesting zigzagging, you know.”

