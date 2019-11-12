Russian official mocks Trump for wanting to go back to Syria for the oil
President Donald Trump withdrew from Syria abruptly and against the advice of those on the ground in the region. It left American Kurdish allies high-and-dry as Turkey began a bombing campaign against them.
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov mocked Trump for the move and then his bizarre decision to go back into Syria “for the oil.”
“We’re keeping the oil — remember that,” Trump told a group of Chicago police officers last month. “I’ve always said that: ‘Keep the oil.’ We want to keep the oil. Forty-five million dollars a month? Keep the oil.”
Trump was ultimately schooled by his Pentagon officials who explained that any money from the oil would go to the Syrian Democratic Forces.
“They tried to negotiate and then said, ‘Okay we cannot reach the deal so Kurds you are on our own. We are leaving,'” Lavrov said of Trump’s negotiations. “Then after they left the Kurds and left Syria, they said, ‘Okay, we don’t have any more obligations in front of the Kurds. But we are coming back for oil.’ Not for the Kurds. It’s an interesting zigzagging, you know.”
Watch the video below:
Republicans asked for a witness to undermine impeachment — but she wants to call their ‘bluff’
Since Republicans have no substantive defense of President Donald Trump’s effort to extort political investigations out of the Ukrainian government, their big hope in protecting the White House from the impeachment inquiry relies on kicking up enough dirt and throwing up red herrings to distract voters and keep Republicans united.
As part of this effort, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) proposed nine witnesses from the GOP side for the forthcoming impeachment hearings, many of whom aren’t relevant to the central questions of the inquiry.
One of those names is likely unknown the vast majority of the American public: Democratic National Committee consultant Alexandra Chalupa. But Politico revealed Tuesday with a new interview that Chalupa is actually willing to testify — and wants to call the Republicans’ “bluff.”
Nikki Haley’s plan to defend Trump is accidentally backfiring — and cratering her own credibility
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations has launched an effort to become relevant again as she promotes her new book, and in the process, she’s dashing the hopes of those who believed she could be the reasonable Republican alternative to President Donald Trump. She’s embracing the president and casting herself as one of his brave defenders — but her effort is actually just diminishing them both.
Her big bombshell tease from the new book, “With All Due Respect,” is that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — both chosen by Trump — approached her while she was serving as ambassador to “save the country” from the president.
Impeachment is necessary to ‘deter presidential misconduct’ — even if Republicans let Trump off: Adam Schiff
On Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) sat for an interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep. And one of his key messages was that whether President Donald Trump is actually convicted and removed by the Senate is not even the whole point of impeachment — the point is to make an example that will make future presidents hesitate to abuse their power.
"I've always thought that the strongest argument for impeachment was also the strongest argument against it, which is if you don't impeach a president who commits conduct of this kind, what does that say to the next president about what they can do and to the next Congress?" said Schiff. "At the same time, if you do impeach, but the president is acquitted, what does that say to the next president? The next Congress? There's no good or simple answer to those that conundrum."