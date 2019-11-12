Quantcast
Russian propaganda’s effect on 2016 election worse than previously understood: Federal prosecutors

Published

1 min ago

on

Prosecutors are updating the charges against Russians who blasted social media propaganda at American voters in the 2016 election.

John Demers, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s national security division, and Jessie Liu, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, intend to issue a superseding indictment against those foreign individuals who interfered in the election won by President Donald Trump.

The revised indictment won’t add new defendants or charges but will instead allege that their propaganda campaign interfered more than previously understood with the Federal Election Commission’s lawful functions.

Federal prosecutors will present that new evidence before a grand jury before Friday’s status hearing in the case.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Duncan Hunter was too cheap to pay for daughter’s dance competition — so he used campaign cash: prosecutors

Published

1 min ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

Prosecutors this week unveiled a new set of allegations against Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) that offer more detail into the sleazy ways he would misappropriate campaign funds for his personal use.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that prosecutors' latest filing against Hunter alleges that he used campaign funds to fund his trip to attend his daughter's Irish dance competition because he claimed he couldn't otherwise afford it.

Trump official paid president’s campaign $744,000 for experts to pump up her ‘personal brand’: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

In April, President Donald Trump's Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Seema Verma faced public backlash after a report detailed a $2.25 million contract she awarded to Republican consultants to bolster her own public image.

But the scandal may have been even worse than that. According to Politico, among the 40 outside contractors hired as part of this contract included "eight former White House, presidential transition and campaign officials for President Donald Trump" — who charged up to $380 per hour for "strategic communications" work and relied on the federal government's convoluted contractor system to conceal what they were doing.

