Russian propaganda’s effect on 2016 election worse than previously understood: Federal prosecutors

Prosecutors are updating the charges against Russians who blasted social media propaganda at American voters in the 2016 election.

John Demers, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s national security division, and Jessie Liu, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, intend to issue a superseding indictment against those foreign individuals who interfered in the election won by President Donald Trump.

The revised indictment won’t add new defendants or charges but will instead allege that their propaganda campaign interfered more than previously understood with the Federal Election Commission’s lawful functions.

Federal prosecutors will present that new evidence before a grand jury before Friday’s status hearing in the case.

