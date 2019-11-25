Quantcast
Sarah Sanders still covering for Trump: ‘He reads more than anybody I know’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sarah Sanders doesn’t work in the White House anymore, but she’s still twirling fantasies for President Donald Trump.

The former White House press secretary disputed claims by an anonymous White House official in the book “A Warning,” and insisted Trump could focus his attention on more than one subject at a time, reported Newsweek.

“I’ve watched this process play out so many times, sat in hundreds of meetings with the president, and the idea that he can only take in one or two bullets is absurd,” Sanders told Fox News on Sunday. “I’ve watched him consume massive amount of information, process it quickly and make decisions.”

She disputed reports that Trump did not read but instead preferred briefing reports with colorful pictures and charts.

“He reads more than anybody I know,” Sanders said. “Every single foreign trip we actually would laugh about the fact he has boxes upon boxes, file boxes where he reads for hours. The rest of us want to take a break, we wanna sleep, the president works the entire time.”

The anonymous author of “A Warning” claimed the president grew annoyed when presented with large documents without colorful graphics.

“What the f*ck is this?” Trump said, according to the book. “These are just words. A bunch of words. It doesn’t mean anything.”

