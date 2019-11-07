‘Say sorry!’ Man beaten up after racist tirade at Popeyes — and stripped of his sandwich

On Thursday, the Atlanta Black Star reported on a video going viral on social media, depicting a man screaming racial slurs at fellow patrons in a Popeyes — and promptly being beaten up outside the restaurant and forced to apologize.

It is unclear what exactly prompted the incident, but emotions have been running high at Popeyes locations around the country since the re-release of their wildly popular chicken sandwich, which recently triggered a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes in Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Come on, n****r,” shouted the man to another customer in line. “What the f**k is your Goddamn problem? Huh? You want to be a motherf**ker, man? You want me to f**king kick your f**king ass, you piece of sh*t?”

“You’d better not touch me…” replied the other customer.

“You’re right I won’t. You’re right, n****r,” screamed the man. “Shut the f**k up.”

The video then cut to several people forcing him down onto the sidewalk and beating him outside the restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who you calling a n****a, n****a?” someone in shouted as the man cowered.

“They whoopin him,” said someone else.

“Smack him,” someone yelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You in my hood, cuz,” said another person.

“Say sorry!” yet another person shouted. “Say it right now,”

Near the end, the footage displayed the text, “They rl took the sandwich from bra tho 😂😭😭”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has reportedly been viewed over 250,000 times since first being uploaded on Tuesday.

Watch below: