Schiff repeatedly slaps down GOP’s immediate attempts to derail second impeachment hearing

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) repeatedly rebuffed Republican efforts to derail the second day of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry.
Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was scheduled to testify Friday about President Donald Trump and his associates pushing her out of her State Department post during a campaign to pressure the country’s government to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.
After Schiff and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, delivered their opening statements, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) asked the chairman if he would block GOP questions.
Schiff has previously said he would not allow lawmakers to ask questions intended to reveal the identity of a whistleblower whose complaint prompted the inquiry, but he rebuffed Stefanik without explaining why.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who was recently added to the committee, also tried to ask a question but Schiff repeatedly refused to recognize him and banged his gavel to quiet both GOP lawmakers.
“The gentleman is not recognized,” Schiff said, banging the gavel for order.
