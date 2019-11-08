Quantcast
Secret Service agents are preventing Trump rape accuser from delivering defamation suit

1 min ago

President Donald Trump is trying to evade service of a lawsuit filed by one of his rape accusers — and the woman’s lawyer is seeking a creative workaround.

Author and journalist E. Jean Carroll has filed a defamation suit against the president related to comments he made about her after she accused him of raping her more than 20 years ago in a New York City department store dressing room.

But Carroll’s attorney Robbie Kaplan has been unable to serve the civil suit to Trump through a process server, as she explains in a new court filing.

Carroll made four separate attempts to serve the complaint at Trump Tower because Secret Service agents would not permit the process server to leave the documents, Kaplan writes in the motion.

“That Carroll was barred from serving Trump at the very location from which he released a statement deeming her lawsuit ‘frivolous’ underscores the unfairness of the present situation,” Kaplan wrote.

Kaplan asked a judge to let her serve the documents via email so the suit can move forward.

George Conway, the conservative attorney and husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, had a better idea.

“Personally, I think the court should deny this request. Instead, the court should order that (Kaplan) be allowed to tweet her papers (at Trump),” Conway tweeted. “That would be justice.”

