Seth Meyers compares overwhelming evidence of Trump’s crimes to OJ Simpson trial: ‘We have it all’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers made a comparison of President Donald Trump’s (alleged) mounting crimes committed in office to that of O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of murder in the 1990s.

He began with the recent updates of the numerous people in the administration and agencies who said that they witnessed something that wasn’t quite right or outright illegal.

“It is not hard for me to believe that someone in the Trump administration witnessed the president commit a criminal act,” Meyers said. “Trump probably commits crimes the way people with FitBit’s get in their steps.”

“Oh no! I haven’t gotten my crimes in today!” Meyers said, doing his Trump impression. “I better go knock-over a liquor store.”

Meyers noted that if there was a whistleblower complaint for every crime committed by Trump that he would probably have to hold one of his press conferences with towering pieces of paper.

“And as you can see from the sign, these are just the crimes I’ve committed today,” Meyers said in Trump’s voice.

The whistleblower is the person who tipped everyone off that something was afoot, but since pulling the fire alarm, many other people have come forward to detail what they witnessed first-hand. Still, Trumpworld has maintained that the whistleblower’s hearsay evidence means the president is innocent. They’ve neglected to counter the witnesses who saw or heard suspicious things and have come forward to talk about them to Congress.

“Since then, we’ve seen the notes from the call,” Meyers began. “We’ve seen text messages from officials involved in the scheme, we’ve had Trump and his chief of staff confess on TV, and we’ve had one witness after another come forward and provide damning testimony. We already have all the evidence. This is like if during the O.J. trial they not only had the gloves but dozens of witnesses, a tape of O.J. confessing, and a note inside the gloves saying, ‘If found at crime scene return to O.J. Simpson, the murderer.'”

