Seth Meyers hilariously reveals what a GOP ‘freedom to vote’ bill would look like

Published

3 mins ago

on

Comedian Seth Meyers scolded Republicans for the latests defenses of President Donald Trump.

The host played a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News.

“You have to accept that President Trump is president,” Graham said. “That’s the problem, they don’t accept that President Trump won the election and America hates a sore loser as much as any country on the planet.”

“This is an unfair process being driven by sore-losers,” Graham added.

Meyers fact-checked the South Carolina Republican.

“They’re sore losers? They won the midterms,” Meyers reminded.

“You guys are the ones who, whenever you lose, pass a bunch of laws making it harder to vote,” he said. “That’s why Republicans love Voter I.D. and gerrymandering so much.”

Meyers then imaged the text of a Republican bill titled, “The Freedom to Vote Act.”

All voters must have a valid driver’s license in at least three different states obtained at least six business years prior to the election and the only DMV in the country is located in an abandoned hotel on a cliff in Yosemite and it’s open from 1 to 4 am on alternate Wednesdays in months beginning with the letter Q.

Watch:

