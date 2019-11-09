‘Shameful moment from a shameless senator’: Ex-GOP rep blasts Lindsey Graham for refusing to even look at impeachment evidence

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) laid into Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for saying he wasn’t even going to read the transcripts from impeachment witnesses because he found the whole process a “sham.”

“I don’t mean to laugh, but really?” said anchor Joy Reid. “I’m so mad about the process I refuse to read the evidence that I’m going to have to review as a juror? What is happening?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s one more shameful moment from a shameless senator, what we’re seeing from Lindsey Graham, but consistent with all of the other arguments,” said Jolly. “No Republican argument will actually touch the fact that the president confessed to bribing and extorting a foreign nation-state for purposes of benefiting himself politically. And I think that’s what we will see throughout the hearings, the public hearings.”

“The question is not will there be anything that changes the opinion of Republican members of Congress, but will there be anything that shifts public opinion that it forces the Republican members to follow them. Follow the voters,” said Jolly. “Right now, we have no reason to expect leadership from Republican, but we can expect them to follow. Right now the political strategy is this, don’t let the base erode. That is it. Because if they let the base erode, they will lose in 2020.”

Watch below: