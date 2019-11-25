Ship with 14,600 sheep aboard capsizes off Romania
Rescuers were struggling Sunday to save 14,600 sheep loaded on a cargo ship that capsized in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, they said.
The Queen Hind bound for Saudi Arabia overturned for yet unknown reasons shortly after leaving Romania’s Midia port.
The crew of 20 Syrians and one Lebanese were rescued, together with 32 sheep, two of which were pulled from the water, said Ana-Maria Stoica, a spokeswoman for the rescue services.
“The rescue operation is ongoing… We hope that the sheep inside the ship’s hold are still alive,” she told AFP.
Rescuers supported by the military, police and divers were trying to right the Palau-flagged ship and pull it to the port, she said.
Romania’s main livestock breeder and exporter association, Acebop, called for an urgent investigation.
“Our association is shocked by the disaster,” Acebop president Mary Pana said in a statement. “If we cannot protect livestock during long-distance transports, we should outright ban them.”
Gabriel Paun of NGO Animals International alleged that the ship had been overloaded. He added that the Queen Hind had already had engine problems last December.
“An investigation must be opened without delay,” he told AFP.
Romania, which joined the EU in 2007, is one of its poorest members.
It is the bloc’s third-largest sheep breeder, after Britain and Spain, and a top exporter, primarily to Middle Eastern markets.
Activists have labelled the livestock transport vessels — about 100 of which leave Midia every year — “death ships”, saying sheep risk being cooked alive on board during the hot summer months.
In July, Vytenis Andriukaitis, then European commissioner in charge of health and food safety, demanded that Bucharest stop the transport of 70,000 sheep to the Gulf, citing animal welfare.
He has asked the European Commission to investigate Romania’s practices.
More than 800 scholars and activists sign open letter demanding US end support for Bolivia’s right-wing coup regime
"What is happening in Bolivia is highly undemocratic and we are witnessing some of the worst human rights violations at the hands of the military and the police since the transition to civilian government in the early 1980s."
More than 800 academics, activists, and public figures published an open letter Sunday demanding that the United States and the international community end its support for the right-wing, anti-Indigenous regime in Bolivia that seized power following the military's ouster of former President Evo Morales.
Venetians protest over flooding, cruise ships
Thousands of Venetians took to the streets of the Renaissance city on Sunday to vent anger over frequent flooding and the impact of giant cruise ships.
Braving heavy rain, between 2,000 and 3,000 people answered the call of environmental groups and a collective opposed to the boats.
Critics say the waves cruise ships create are eroding the foundations of the lagoon city.
Chanting slogans such as "Venice resist" and calling for Mayor Luigi Brugnaro's resignation, the marchers also appealed for a massive project, MOSE, to be mothballed.
The multi-billion euro infrastructure project has been under way since 2003 to protect the city from flooding, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, corruption scandals and delays.
Top US Army general believes Navy SEAL case closed
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he believed the case of a Navy SEAL convicted of war crimes in Iraq was now closed.
“I think at this point the secretary of defense has made decisions (and) the case is now, in my view, it is closed,” said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported Reuters.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer over his handling of the case involving Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a detainee's corpse.