‘Siding with the crooks’: Brutal CNN segment shows how Rudy Giuliani is ‘cashing in’ on Trump’s presidency
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has taken on a greater role in shaping American foreign policy — much to the dismay of many officials in the State Department.
A CNN segment that aired Monday tracked all of Giuliani’s moves since being hired as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and has found that he’s used his position to secure business deals all over the world.
As CNN senior investigative correspondent Drew Griffin explained, Giuliani has been “cashing in” on Trump’s presidency by seeking out meetings with foreign officials who believe they can get favors from the president by helping Giuliani’s business dealings.
“His status as the president’s private attorney has raised his stature and influence,” he said. “A CNN review finds Giuliani has met or communicated with top government officials of at least seven countries since becoming Trump’s attorney.”
And these meetings aren’t just pleasant meet-and-greets, Griffin said, but something far more lucrative.
“In almost every case, there is something else,” he said. “The president’s unpaid trusted adviser is seeking to cash in: Security contracts in Bahrain, hired in Uruguay, speaking fees in Armenia.”
Additionally, Griffin found, Giuliani was paid to write a letter attacking an anti-corruption agency in Romania that busted Romanian-American real estate magnate Gabriel Popoviciu for taking part in a corrupt land deal.
“There was Mr. Giuliani basically siding with the crooks,” said Sebastian Burduja of the National Liberal Party of Romania.
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN’s Avlon warns ‘poisonous polarization’ is destroying America: ‘E Pluribus Unum’ has become ‘Us Against Them’
On Veterans Day, CNN fact-checker John Avlon took the opportunity to warn of the dangerous levels of polarization in American politics.
"November 11th was chosen because it was the day World War I ended. A century later, it’s a good time to reflect on a good bit of political wisdom that’s been lost: the thought that partisanship ought to end at the water’s edge," said Avlon. "Today partisanship doesn’t end anywhere. Dividing families, schools, churches, houses. It’s a prime driver of the overall polarization that’s weakening our political and social bonds. And driving bitter cultural divides. Separating us into tribes."
CNN
‘Siding with the crooks’: Brutal CNN segment shows how Rudy Giuliani is ‘cashing in’ on Trump’s presidency
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has taken on a greater role in shaping American foreign policy -- much to the dismay of many officials in the State Department.
A CNN segment that aired Monday tracked all of Giuliani's moves since being hired as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and has found that he's used his position to secure business deals all over the world.
As CNN senior investigative correspondent Drew Griffin explained, Giuliani has been "cashing in" on Trump's presidency by seeking out meetings with foreign officials who believe they can get favors from the president by helping Giuliani's business dealings.
CNN
Donald Trump Jr smacked around by Iraq war vet for ‘military sacrifice’ comments with challenge to enlist
Donald Trump Jr. drew outrage in the days before Veterans Day by comparing the business deals his family had to give up when his father took office to the soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
On CNN Monday, Executive Director of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) Paul Rieckhoff gave Trump Jr. an idea for how he could really experience that kind of sacrifice.
"Don Jr. is of age. If he wants to understand what sacrifice is about, join the military," said Rieckhoff. "Folks like Sean Spicer and others have done it. Reince Priebus just joined the military. There are plenty of ways to serve your country. But you have to understand what the military community is all about. Comparing that to dead people at Arlington is ridiculous."