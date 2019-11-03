SNL devotes cold open sketch to 2020 Democratic Party front-runner Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren’s rise in the polls resulted in NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” devoting the cold open sketch the Massachuttes senator.
The show imagined Warren answering questions at a town hall in Iowa.
SNL’s Warren was energetic, confident, and even crass.
One young woman in the audience asked about Medicare for All, and how she was nervous about giving up her health insurance.
“Your insurance is like a bad boyfriend. Girl, listen to me. You need to leave him. He’s draining you. You deserve better. Dump his ass,” Warren said.
“I know you’re right,” the woman replied in tears. “I’m settling, but I’m just scared to leave, because what if it’s the best I can get?”
“Girlfriend, how much is your deductible?”
“$8,000. I don’t even have dental,” she replied. “My teeth hurt so bad.”
“All right. Listen to me, you beautiful b*tch, you’re going to call him. You’re going to end it,” Warren commanded. “And then one day, Blue Cross, Blue Shield’s going to text you from the club saying, ‘Baby, I miss you.’ And you’re going to say, ‘New phone, who dis?’ Okay, girlfriend, you’re going to be just fine.”
Watch:
2020 Election
SNL devotes cold open sketch to 2020 Democratic Party front-runner Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren's rise in the polls resulted in NBC's "Saturday Night Live" devoting the cold open sketch the Massachuttes senator.
The show imagined Warren answering questions at a town hall in Iowa.
SNL's Warren was energetic, confident, and even crass.
One young woman in the audience asked about Medicare for All, and how she was nervous about giving up her health insurance.
"Your insurance is like a bad boyfriend. Girl, listen to me. You need to leave him. He’s draining you. You deserve better. Dump his ass," Warren said.
"I know you’re right," the woman replied in tears. "I’m settling, but I’m just scared to leave, because what if it’s the best I can get?"
2020 Election
GOP in a panic Facebook could cripple Trump’s 2020 re-election bid: report
According to a report at Axios, Republican insiders are fearful that Facebook could reverse course and ban political ads before the 2020 elections which would strike a crippling blow to Donald Trump's re-election campaign.
Following in the footsteps of Twitter booting the ads off of its platform, White House insiders are afraid Facebook will follow suit after taking a beating over the past few weeks by saying they would not censor or refuse misleading ads.
According to the report, "Top Republicans are privately worried about a new threat to President Trump’s campaign: the possibility of Facebook pulling a Twitter and banning political ads," adding, "Facebook says it won't, but future regulatory pressure could change that. If Facebook were to ban — or even limit — ads, it could upend Trump’s fundraising and re-election plan, GOP officials tell Axios. "
2020 Election
‘Not a big fan of Medicare for All’: Pelosi attacks plan backed by leading 2020 Dems — and majority of party
The House Speaker's remarks came hours after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, released her proposal to finance Medicare for All.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview Friday that she is "not a big fan of Medicare for All" despite support for the ambitious proposal among the majority of her caucus, three-quarters of Democratic voters, and two leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.