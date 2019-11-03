SNL devotes cold open sketch to 2020 Democratic Party front-runner Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren’s rise in the polls resulted in NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” devoting the cold open sketch the Massachuttes senator.

The show imagined Warren answering questions at a town hall in Iowa.

SNL’s Warren was energetic, confident, and even crass.

One young woman in the audience asked about Medicare for All, and how she was nervous about giving up her health insurance.

“Your insurance is like a bad boyfriend. Girl, listen to me. You need to leave him. He’s draining you. You deserve better. Dump his ass,” Warren said.

“I know you’re right,” the woman replied in tears. “I’m settling, but I’m just scared to leave, because what if it’s the best I can get?”

“Girlfriend, how much is your deductible?”

“$8,000. I don’t even have dental,” she replied. “My teeth hurt so bad.”

“All right. Listen to me, you beautiful b*tch, you’re going to call him. You’re going to end it,” Warren commanded. “And then one day, Blue Cross, Blue Shield’s going to text you from the club saying, ‘Baby, I miss you.’ And you’re going to say, ‘New phone, who dis?’ Okay, girlfriend, you’re going to be just fine.”

Watch: