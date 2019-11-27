‘Snowflake’ conservatives have white-hot meltdown over getting ‘betrayed’ by Chick-fil-A

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A announced earlier this month that it would no longer give to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two nonprofit organizations that have traditionally opposed LGBT causes such as marriage equality.

Trump-loving Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday had a complete meltdown about the chicken restaurant's decision and howled angrily that "Chick-fil-A betrayed us" even though "we stood by them for years during every attack and controversy."

Kirk ended his tweet with a plea to fellow conservatives to boycott the restaurant.

"No more Chick-Fil-A, ever!" he seethed.

Fellow conservative Benny Johnson replied to Kirk and accused Chick-fil-A of funding "abortion and left-wing hate."

This is true, when you eat at @ChickfilA your dollars support abortion and leftist hate:https://t.co/o2gIjVrm3m — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2019

But while many conservatives replied to Kirk to support his angst over the ideological heresies of a fast-food chain, many other followers responded by mocking the right-wing activist for being a "snowflake" who is trying to "cancel" a private business over political differences.

Sucker. They used you to get rich and threw you away to get richer. You gave them millions of dollars in free advertising and profits and in return they kicked you in the teeth because you embarrassed them before their European customers. https://t.co/xY476ZAorb — Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas) November 27, 2019

I hate the cancel culture. I'm not playing that game. — Greatest Ever🇺🇸 (@GamingTooLong) November 27, 2019

Hope you're wearing that diaper. Hard day for you. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 27, 2019

Charlie, I support your work, but chill out. Now everyone is free to spend their dollars wherever they want, but I don't agree with this boycott/cancel culture mentality.

Plus, on what basis do you say they are no longer supporting Christian orgs? What's the source of this info? — Trent Snowbarger (@TrentSnowbarger) November 27, 2019

Awww! Does ooo need a safe space, li'l baby? pic.twitter.com/5LNm97S4ZW — Harry, the guy with a snake on his face (@Harrytheguywit1) November 27, 2019

Thank God I can finally eat there now that they’ve decided to stop hatin’ on gays! Too bad guys like Charlie @charliekirk11 are so easily triggered at the idea of inclusiveness. Gotta get me one of those frozen lemonade thingys! — Eric Lunde (@ejlundegaard) November 27, 2019

It's a chicken sandwich joint... Also, don't ever write the phrase, "Chick Fil A betrayed us," and expect yourself to be taken seriously... But here's a pro-tip, anyway: Put not ye faith in giant, multi-million dollar fast-food chains. — Joe Townsend (@Jtownsend95) November 27, 2019

Triggered, #Chuckles? ❄️❄️❄️

They’ll really miss your business. — Marc Piszkiewicz (@mpiszkie) November 27, 2019

You can’t mock the left for boycotting chick fil a over disagreements and then later do the exact same thing. Plus, the chicken is too tasty. — Allison Hoyle (@alleyhoyle) November 27, 2019