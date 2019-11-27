Quantcast
‘Snowflake’ conservatives have white-hot meltdown over getting ‘betrayed’ by Chick-fil-A

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A announced earlier this month that it would no longer give to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two nonprofit organizations that have traditionally opposed LGBT causes such as marriage equality.

Trump-loving Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday had a complete meltdown about the chicken restaurant's decision and howled angrily that "Chick-fil-A betrayed us" even though "we stood by them for years during every attack and controversy."

Kirk ended his tweet with a plea to fellow conservatives to boycott the restaurant.

"No more Chick-Fil-A, ever!" he seethed.

Fellow conservative Benny Johnson replied to Kirk and accused Chick-fil-A of funding "abortion and left-wing hate."

But while many conservatives replied to Kirk to support his angst over the ideological heresies of a fast-food chain, many other followers responded by mocking the right-wing activist for being a "snowflake" who is trying to "cancel" a private business over political differences.

Check out some reactions below.

