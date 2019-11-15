Sondland blasted Rudy Giuliani for messing ‘everything up’ — but with far more colorful language: report
The first reporter to obtain a copy of David Holmes’ opening testimony behind-closed-doors to Congress continued to flush out his reporting on Friday evening.
Holmes’ opening was first obtained by CNN’s Manu Raju.
“Testimony undercuts key WH defense: That Trump was just concerned about corruption in Ukraine. After talking with Trump, Holmes asked if it was true that Trump didn’t give a ‘sh*t’ about Ukraine; Sondland responded that Trump only cared about the ‘big stuff:’ probe into Bidens,” Raju reported.
He added one more piece of the sworn testimony:
“Dammit Rudy,” Sondland said, according to Holmes. “Every time Rudy gets involved he goes and f*cks everything up.”
