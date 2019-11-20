Sondland says Ukrainians knew there was a quid pro quo for military aid — because he told them

E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s opening statement contains a blizzard of damning allegations about President Donald Trump and his immediate officials’ conduct surrounding the withholding of foreign aid to Ukraine.

In particular, Sondland’s statement directly contradicts a major talking point used by Republicans to defend the president: That there couldn’t have been a quid pro quo to force the Ukrainians to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, because the Ukrainians did not know the delay in military aid was linked to opening investigations.

According to Sondland, however, the Ukrainians did in fact know that aid was linked to serving Trump’s political agenda — because Sondland himself had told them it was:

Sondland will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, where he is expected to give more details on the matter, and will likely be asked why he has dramatically revised his testimony from what he initially told investigators.