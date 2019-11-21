Sondland told Trump to let rapper A$AP Rocky go to jail then ‘play the racism card’ to make himself look good: Diplomat

At Thursday’s impeachment hearing, diplomat David Holmes discussed the details of President Donald Trump’s phone call with E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. And in addition to confirming many details from other witnesses about the conversation, Holmes revealed the way Sondland urged Trump to play politics with the overseas arrest of rapper A$AP Rocky.

“The conversation then shifted to Ambassador Sondland’s efforts on behalf of the president to assist a rapper who was jailed in Sweden,” said Holmes. “I could only hear Ambassador Sondland’s side of the conversation. Ambassador Sondland told the president that the rapper was ‘kind of f’d’ there and should have pled guilty. He recommended that the president, quote, ‘Wait until after the sentencing, or it will only make it worse,’ and he added that the president should ‘let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker tape when he comes home.’ Ambassador Sondland further told the president that Sweden, quote, ‘should have released him on your word, but you can tell the Kardashians you tried.'”

