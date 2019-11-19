Sorry Devin Nunes: Impeachment TV ratings aren’t down — they’re up and ‘the best all year’

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday afternoon that federal prosecutors are going to interview an executive working with a Ukraine state-owned gas company as part of their investigation into Rudy Giuliani.
While Giuliani was working to stir up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, he was also working on scoring cash from a lucrative deal with the gas company Naftogaz.
The AP said that a lawyer for Andrew Favorov has revealed that his client is slated to meet with the U.S. Justice Department.