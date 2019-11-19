Sorry Devin Nunes: Impeachment TV ratings aren’t down — they’re up and ‘the best all year’

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee misinformed viewers of the impeachment hearing with a falsehood while going out of his way to insult witnesses.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attempted to downplay testimony from Ambassador Kurt Volker and former NSC official Tim Morrison.

“Well, Ambassador and Mr. Morrison, I have some bad news for you, TV ratings are way down,” Nunes claimed.

“Way down,” he repeated.

CNN chief legal correspondent Brian Stelter fact-checked the Fresno Republican.

Fact-checking Nunes: the TV ratings are not dropping big-time. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 19, 2019

Forbes senior contributor Mark Joyella pointed out that ratings are actually up.

Hey @DevinNunes you got your facts wrong about the ratings being "down." They're actually *up*–the best all year, in fact: https://t.co/mxl2miLAiF #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/2AEruBqr2Z — Mark Joyella 🏳️‍🌈 (@standupkid) November 19, 2019

Watch:

