Devin Nunes buried in mockery after ‘Trump world’s key witness’ turns out to be a disaster

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been ripped to shreds for his role in the House Intelligence Committee hearings on the impeachment inquiry. In his first week of questioning, Nunes brought up nude photos of President Donald Trump, which sent a wave of gags across the country.

In week-two of his committee rants, Nunes, again, tried desperately to show off his expert smarts for the cameras. It didn’t go well. His impeachment witness called for the afternoon session turned out to give details about Trump that weren’t entirely favorable.

As some noted, “intelligence” may not be Nunes’ strong suit, as he’s suing a fake cow.

The internet quickly responded by mocking Nunes and the Republicans for clearly being in over the heads.

Check out the ridicule below:

I am sure @DevinNunes @Jim_Jordan and the rest of the brain trust is very happy they called Ambassador Volker to testify now that he too has totally flipped on @realDonaldTrump #ImpeachmentHearings — Christopher Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) November 19, 2019

This is the witness that Nunes asked to call pic.twitter.com/GhMkVyR4gX — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 19, 2019

Volker is here because Republicans requested his testimony. https://t.co/F5VxblLzAc — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 19, 2019

I'm a few minutes behind, but Volker seems to be saving himself and condemning Trump for believing in batshit conspiracy theories — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥 (@EcoSexuality) November 19, 2019

Volker gives ringing endorsement of Biden and you can feel Jordan and Nunes disappear under the desk. — Karen Myatt (@karenamyatt) November 19, 2019

And this is a witness requested by the Republicans?! https://t.co/Fve0Jutn7b — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 19, 2019

Damaging testimony for @POTUS from Ambassador #KurtVolker -a witness called by the president's Republican allies in the House: https://t.co/oe275qY6TZ — Cindy Saine (@cindysaine) November 19, 2019



Your GOP overlords requested him as a witness, genius. — Devin Nunes' Scrotum (@DevinScrotum) November 19, 2019

Volker appears to be going with the "I'm a fucking idiot" defense which Nunes can easily relate to. — Masked Scheduler (@maskedscheduler) November 19, 2019

Guininely puzzled by Rep. Nunes insisting Volker be the GOP star witness — Seth Anderson (@swanksalot) November 19, 2019

Volker: I should have seen that differently and said it was wrong. Nunes et al.: I'd like a re-do https://t.co/ZLf0Bdkb22 — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) November 19, 2019

You wouldn't know it from Nunes' martyr speech here, but the two witnesses sitting in front of him were requested by him. — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) November 19, 2019

Devin Nunes is somehow sweatier than he was this morning. Must be all the tinfoil he’s wearing. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 19, 2019

All I can think of when I see Nunes now is that he's suing a cow on Twitter. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 19, 2019

Listening to Devin Nunes's opening statement, I repeat: https://t.co/yK4jheRmpN — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 19, 2019

Context: Volker was on the Nunes/Jordan witness list. https://t.co/qQZ2NP74bm — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 19, 2019

Nunes is not trying to save Trump. Nunes is trying to save Nunes. From what, we won't yet know, but it certainly explains his desperate behavior. https://t.co/2JgvrcoOns — Greg Olear (@gregolear) November 19, 2019

Volker, thought to be a backstop point by the Nunes and Jordan crew, has been anything but. Significant and eye opening. The howlers are going to be coming for him. Appearances are that Morrison won't change that. The firewall is crumbling. — bmaz (@bmaz) November 19, 2019

