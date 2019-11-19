Quantcast
Connect with us

Devin Nunes buried in mockery after ‘Trump world’s key witness’ turns out to be a disaster

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been ripped to shreds for his role in the House Intelligence Committee hearings on the impeachment inquiry. In his first week of questioning, Nunes brought up nude photos of President Donald Trump, which sent a wave of gags across the country.

In week-two of his committee rants, Nunes, again, tried desperately to show off his expert smarts for the cameras. It didn’t go well. His impeachment witness called for the afternoon session turned out to give details about Trump that weren’t entirely favorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

As some noted, “intelligence” may not be Nunes’ strong suit, as he’s suing a fake cow.

The internet quickly responded by mocking Nunes and the Republicans for clearly being in over the heads.

Check out the ridicule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


https://twitter.com/GissiSim/status/1196895536080719874

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sorry Devin Nunes: Impeachment TV ratings aren’t down — they’re up and ‘the best all year’

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee misinformed viewers of the impeachment hearing with a falsehood while going out of his way to insult witnesses.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attempted to downplay testimony from Ambassador Kurt Volker and former NSC official Tim Morrison.

"Well, Ambassador and Mr. Morrison, I have some bad news for you, TV ratings are way down," Nunes claimed.

"Way down," he repeated.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal prosecutors will interview Ukraine gas company executive for probe into Rudy Giuliani

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

The Associated Press reported Tuesday afternoon that federal prosecutors are going to interview an executive working with a Ukraine state-owned gas company as part of their investigation into Rudy Giuliani.

While Giuliani was working to stir up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, he was also working on scoring cash from a lucrative deal with the gas company Naftogaz.

The AP said that a lawyer for Andrew Favorov has revealed that his client is slated to meet with the U.S. Justice Department.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes buried in mockery after ‘Trump world’s key witness’ turns out to be a disaster

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been ripped to shreds for his role in the House Intelligence Committee hearings on the impeachment inquiry. In his first week of questioning, Nunes brought up nude photos of President Donald Trump, which sent a wave of gags across the country.

Continue Reading
 
 