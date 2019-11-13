Southern District prosecutors watched impeachment hearing to decide whether to charge Giuliani: CNN reporter
The first publicly televised impeachment hearing was aired to millions of people on Tuesday. But it wasn’t just citizens who were watching, suggested justice correspondent Evan Perez on CNN’s “The Situation Room” — it was federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, who are currently investigating President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
“Both of [the witnesses], Kent and Taylor, they weighed in on the role of Rudy Giuliani in all this diplomacy,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What do you think?”
“Look, I think that’s the key part of his testimony,” said Perez. “I think we want to hear more from some of the other witnesses, including Ambassador Yovanovitch, and certainly Gordon Sondland, this is part of the story, the story Democrats are laying out for the impeachment inquiry. There is also another part of this, Wolf. I think the prosecutors in the Southern District of New York … are watching this testimony today, no doubt, and trying to see whether it fits into the criminal investigation still ongoing in which Giuliani is the center of.”
“I think today, hearing from these two very credible witnesses talk about what they heard and what they knew, it’s incorrect — frankly, even the Democrats have fallen into this thinking — that these two witnesses were hearsay witnesses,” added Perez. “That’s not true. These people were saying directly what they heard first hand from other people. There’s nothing wrong with that. People get convicted on hearsay evidence all the time, everyday in U.S. Courts. It’s very important for people to remember this is only part of that story, and the rest of it is going to come from some of the other witnesses.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria reveals how he almost got ensnared in Trump’s Ukraine scandal
CNN International reporter Fareed Zakaria revealed Wednesday that he was the one chosen to do the interview with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he was expecting to announce the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
According to Zakaria, he went to Kyiv to do research and prepare for the interview, but just after news of the whistleblower report became public, "the interview fell apart."
"First, let me be clear. Of course, we had no knowledge that President Zelensky was going to announce this investigation into the Bidens and into 2016 during the interview," Zakaria told CNN's Jake Tapper after Wednesday's impeachment hearings had concluded.
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo hammers GOP lobbyist for saying Trump can fire the inspector general
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," anchor Chris Cuomo pushed back on GOP lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp for saying President Donald Trump has the right to fire Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for transmitting the whistleblower complaint.
"Why would it be okay for the president to go after the inspector general for dealing with the whistleblower?" said Cuomo.
"Because he serves at the pleasure of the president. The president can get rid of them at any time," said Schlapp. "At the State Department during Obama's presidency, during the whole time Hillary was at the State Department, he didn't bother to pick an IG."
CNN
Trump suffers ‘Impostor Syndrome’ on a level ‘previously unknown to man’: Art of the Deal co-author
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz broke down President Donald Trump's mental state — and suggested that the president has a subconscious, pathological fear of being exposed as a fraud.
"Knowing the president as you do, how do you think he is going to handle next couple of days of this public testimony?" asked Cooper. "He obviously watches a lot of this. They often claim he's too busy to watch it, but he clearly does."
"Well, I think that he is in two places right now," said Schwartz. "I'm sorry to say this, because one of them seems fine. Which, for — to me, which is I suspect, he is in — his nervous system is in a very high state of activation, and God save you to be around him right now. Because this is the ultimate humiliation, to have his election called into question."