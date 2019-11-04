State Department consulted with Hannity to decide fate of ousted Ukraine ambassador: bombshell testimony

Former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified last month that State Department officials told her that they would try to get to the bottom of the smear campaign being leveled against her by consulting with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.
The transcript of testimony released by the House of Representatives Monday shows that Yovanovitch was asked by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) if she ever knew how Secretary of State Mike Pompeo felt about the attacks being made on her by Donald Trump Jr. and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Yovanovitch replied that she was told that State Department officials would get to the bottom of it by consulting with Hannity.
“I was told… that the Secretary or perhaps somebody around him was going to place a call to Mr. Hannity on Fox News to say, you know, what is going on?” she said. “I mean, do you have proof of these kids of allegations or not? And if you have proof, you know, tell me, and if not, stop.”
Yovanovitch went on to say that the call was apparently placed to Hannity, although she can’t say for sure who at the department spoke with the Fox host.
“And for a time, you know, things kind of simmered down,” she said.
Read the full testimony below.
