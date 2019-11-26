State Department official blamed Rudy Giuliani for feeding Trump ‘negative views’ about Ukraine: report
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” White House correspondent Manu Raju walked through one of the key revelations from State Department official Philip Reeker’s testimony to Congress in the impeachment proceedings.
“Reeker raises concerns … about about several issues involving both the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, his efforts to push for his investigations, as well as the efforts to oust the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who top leadership did not offer a statement of support amid the smear campaign that Giuliani was launching and others, and he makes clear that Rudy Giuliani was the person feeding the president’s views and perceptions about what was happening with Ukraine and with Yovanovitch,” said Raju. “He says that, ‘I know that there was an understanding, certainly from [special envoy] Kurt [Volker] and others that were there that Rudy Giuliani is feeding the president a lot of very negative views about Ukraine.”
Watch below:
