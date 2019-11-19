Stephanie Grisham claims Obama aides taunted incoming Trump staff with ‘you will fail’ notes

The White House press secretary suggested the outgoing Obama administration doomed President Donald Trump to failure with cruel notes left behind in offices.

Stephanie Grisham, who started working at the White House as Sean Spicer’s deputy, claimed Obama aides left behind notes reading “you will fail” for incoming Trump aides, reported CNN’s Abby Phillip.

“We came into the White House, I’ll tell you something,” Grisham said, according to Phillip. “Every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said ‘you will fail,’ ‘you aren’t going to make it.’”

A congressional investigation found up to $14,000 in damage, including nearly $5,000 to replace computer keyboards with missing or damaged “W” keys, after the transition from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush.

No similar investigation has been conducted into Grisham’s claims.

