‘Stop lying!’ MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt rains hell on GOP for defending Trump’s ‘dime-store Mussolini’ schemes
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt called out his old party for “lying” about President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine to distract from an “unprecedented” extortion scheme.
Schmidt appeared Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to make predictions about the upcoming public impeachment hearings, and he said witnesses would tell a tale of sordid corruption.
“The American people will see when this begins to play out publicly is an act of corruption unprecedented in its magnitude and its severity,” Schmidt said. “What we see is the president of the United States extorting a foreign head of state, withholding congressionally approved military assistance to a nation that has a hot war with the Russians on the eastern front, for the purposes of getting dirt on the president’s political opponent.”
“There has never been in the entire post-World War II period of history, from Truman through Obama until Trump, there has never been an act of corruption by an American president quite like this,” he added. “It is extraordinary and severe.”
Host Joe Scarborough interrupted to ask a rhetorical question intended to shame the GOP he has left, as well.
“I’m sorry to interrupt you, it’s not like me to do that,” Scarborough said, laughing. “You say this is the first time this has ever happened, and yet Republicans, our former party, members of our former party are going on TV telling Americans that this happens all the time, this is what presidents do. What would you say to those Republicans who are lying to the American public, who are suggesting that every president before the 45th was just as corrupt as Donald J. Trump?”
Schmidt admonished his fellow conservatives.
“I would say to them like I would say to my young teenagers, stop it — stop, stop lying, seriously,” Schmidt said.
“What this was was an extortion attempt,” he added. “This was a shakedown by our dime-store Mussolini in the Oval Office.”
Poland says Netflix Holocaust documentary ‘rewrites history’
Poland has complained to Netflix that a Holocaust documentary series on Nazi German death camps "rewrites history" by featuring an "incorrect" map.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the popular US streaming and production website to correct the "terrible mistake" that he believed had been "committed unintentionally".
A Netflix consultant in Poland who only identified herself as Malgorzata told AFP on Tuesday the company was "treating the issue as a priority" and that its headquarters would soon issue an official statement.
"Netflix did not intend to offend anyone or compromise any values," she added.
Licensed to thrill: Bond author Ian Fleming’s steamy letters go on sale
Sexually-charged letters between James Bond creator Ian Fleming and his wife Ann were put up for auction on Tuesday, part of a collection of correspondence that also charts the success of his 007 books.
They couple first met in 1934, when Ann was married to her first husband, but they did not tie the knot until 1952 -- the year Fleming wrote "Casino Royale", his first novel about the fictional super spy.
The letters reveal the intensity of their relationship, particularly before they married.
In one, Ann wrote to ask Fleming to "put me in your bed with a raw cowhide whip in my hand so as I can keep you well behaved for forty years".
Breaking Banner
Three GOP senators could force a rule change leading to Trump’s impeachment — here’s why McConnell might go for it
According to a column written for Politico by a former senior adviser to multiple Republican lawmakers, there is a path to forcing Donald Trump from office that would only require three GOP senators to join forces with the Democrats.
Under the heading, "There’s a Surprisingly Plausible Path to Removing Trump From Office," Juleanna Glover -- who served as an adviser to former President George W. Bush and ex-Vice President Dick Cheney -- laid out a simple way to force an impeachment vote that would be conducted in secret, freeing GOP senators to turn on the president without fear of repercussions.