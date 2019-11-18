Supreme Court temporarily halts order to turn over Trump tax records to Congress

The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a ruling that requires an accounting firm to turn over President Donald Trump’s taxes.

The court on Monday temporarily blocked the order requiring Mazars to hand over copies of Trump’s taxes to Congress, reported CNBC.

Trump has refused to show his tax returns since announcing his run for president in 2015, although those documents are customarily made public by presidential candidates.

The president has asked the Supreme Court to keep his tax returns shielded from congressional investigators and prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.