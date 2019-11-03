Texas Republicans worried about the future of the GOP
The Texas Republicans have finally realized that the future of their state is blue, and there’s nothing they can do to stop it, Axios reported Sunday.
The Texas population is growing increasingly less white, and more progressive along with it. The far-right, radical evangelical Christians and tea party long ago took over the Texas GOP before they branched out to their national movement. Their efforts have been slowly turning people off in the state and across the country. That spells disaster for one of the largest states in the country.
“Reps. Will Hurd and Dan Crenshaw each represent segments of how the GOP has to adapt if it wants to remain dominant — not so white, and younger,” Axios said. However, the two men differ on how to proceed with the GOP.
While both men see the writing on the wall for Republicans, Hurd thinks the way to move forward is to embrace a more diverse party. Diversity, however, has been a dirty word for Republicans in years past. And Crenshaw wants none of it.
“I hate engaging in identity politics,” Crenshaw said. “I just don’t take it as a given that because you’re non-white, that we should worry about you voting Democrat.”
Hurd told Axios that he thinks, “if the Republican Party doesn’t start looking like the rest of the country, there won’t be a Republican Party in this country.”
Hurd isn’t far off; if the GOP loses Texas, they lose 38 electoral votes along with it. That is the more electoral votes than Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin combined. The more the state’s population grows, the larger the electoral vote will increase.
Hurd said that he knows Black Republicans willing to run for office, but if they’re up against white conservatives in a primary election, it’s unknown if Republican voters in Texas will be willing to vote for a non-white candidate.
“More than 1 in 4 members of the House of Representatives is a racial or ethnic minority, but only 10 percent of that group are Republicans,” Axios reported.
“We would definitely like a more diverse candidate list and we’re definitely accomplishing that for the 2020 cycle,” said Crenshaw. “President Trump wasn’t as popular as maybe more traditional Republicans would be in Texas. Millennials are overwhelmingly against Trump. I think that has a lot to do with it. I think it’s more of a personality distaste for him.”
Millennials trend more progressive, supporting more racial diversity and significantly more funding for healthcare and education, two issues the Republicans have contrasted with Democrats on.
“Texas is a purple state. Just because we don’t have a statewide elected Democrat doesn’t mean Texas is not already purple,” Hurd said. “We should be operating as if it’s purple.”
Watch the video via Axios below:
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/08/13/gop-faces-challenges-with-black-voters-trump-isnt-helping.html
CNN
‘A guy who made money off his daddy?’ Ex-CIA officer Phil Mudd lambastes Don Jr. for attacking Mueller
Former CIA officer turned CNN commentator Phil Mudd lambasted President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. during a Sunday appearance discussing the younger Trump's attacks on former special counsel Robert Mueller.
Trump Jr. is publishing a new book attacking those who oppose his father, though instead of focusing on easy targets on the left, Trump Jr. went after Mueller, calling him out for "stuttering" and "babbling" when questioned by Congress.
When Mudd heard the excerpt attacking Mueller, he unleashed on the Trump child.
"You've got to be kidding me!" Mudd exclaimed. "A guy who made money off his daddy is telling me that a man who served honorably in Vietnam, the most storied prosecutor of my generation -- and a guy who made money off his daddy is telling me don't respect that man. I served with Mueller. Best I ever saw, the best."
Breaking Banner
‘Please don’t breed’: News of Stephen Miller’s engagement repulses the internet
Right-wing firebrand Stephen Miller has been ripped to shreds non-stop since he came to the administration and began to advocate for policies that have been attacked as cruel or motivated by white supremacy.
But this weekend, Miller took time out of his busy schedule creating executive orders to put children in cages to propose to his girlfriend.
Breaking Banner
Colin Kaepernick spends his birthday feeding the homeless on skid row
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick turned 32 years old this week and spent his birthday helping feed the homeless living in Tent City in Oaktown's skid row.
Kaepernick, who's been criticized for having opinions on the field as well as off, went out early to help feed and supply those who need it most, TMZ reported Sunday.
"In partnership with his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp, and with the help of his girlfriend, Nessa, Colin was literally walking around handing out backpacks that were filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources," the celebrity news site posted Sunday.