Texas teams up with far right religious law firm to sue for ‘right’ to use foster agencies that discriminate against gays
Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News, has an “unconstitutionally hazardous system of long-term foster care.”
So it’s not surprising that for National Adoption Month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is working to make it even worse.
As if there aren’t already enough children in need of good homes, AG Paxton has teamed up with a far right wing law firm once dubbed “God’s Rottweilers” to file a lawsuit suing the Trump administration for the “right” of the state to contract with foster care agencies that discriminate against LGBTQ people and same-sex couples.
This appears to be no run-of-the-mill little lawsuit.
Paxton and six other lawyers from the Texas Office of the Attorney General are representing the State of Texas, and also the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services. They are joining the Washington, D.C.-based Becket Fund for Religious Liberty which is representing the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, in suing the federal Dept. of Health and Human Services and Secretary Alex Azar.
Texas and the Catholic Archdiocese are asking the court to invalidate an Obama-era HHS nondiscrimination rule. Texas would like to give special rights to, as Bloomberg Law puts it, “organizations holding sincere religious beliefs that prevent them from placing children with people who don’t share those beliefs.”
The Obama-era rule bans the federal government from granting taxpayer funds to foster care programs that discriminate “on the basis of age, disability, sex, race, color, national origin, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or same-sex marital status.”
NCRM expects the Trump administration will not defend the HHS rule in court and will ask the judge to invalidate the rule as Texas requests.
“We will always protect our country’s long and proud tradition of faith-based adoption,” President Trump said in February during his speech at the National Day of Prayer. In May it was reported the administration was working on a plan that would allow adoption agencies, even those supported with taxpayer funds, to refuse to let same-sex couples adopt.
That plan was being drafted under the eye of right wing religious activist Roger Severino, Trump’s head of the Health and Human Services Department’s Office of Civil Rights.
Severino once served as CEO and counsel for the Becket Fund. He also once served as the Director of the DeVos family’s Center for Religion and Civil Society in the Institute for Family, Community, and Opportunity.
CNN
‘Bye Trump — don’t come back’: Gleeful NYC council speaker hilariously bids president farewell after Florida announcement
Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon to discuss Donald Trump's plan to change his state of residence to Florida, the speaker of the New York City Council was positively giddy about the president's departure and made it very clear to host Brianna Keilar that he won't be missed.
"We are the most diverse city in the United States. We are a city of immigrants, and we are happy to see the president go," Corey Johnson said.
"Maybe one day he will return to be tried for his high crimes and misdemeanors and illegalities, but he has not been a friend to New York City, and even when he lived here, when the Central Park 5 were wrongly accused and he took out a full-page ad calling for them to be executed."
Commentary
The problem isn’t ‘polarization’ — the problem is Republicans have lost their damn minds
When the final vote tally on a formal resolution governing the impeachment inquiry concluded on Thursday with a party-line split — all Republicans present voted against the resolution, and all but two Democrats voted for it — one could practically hear the squeak of excitement from the mainstream media pundit class. Here was an opportunity to run with a "partisan polarization" narrative that neatly sidesteps the substantive disagreement between the two parties.
Breaking Banner
Pelosi open to letting impeachment drag into 2020 — if the public stays interested
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed an openness to letting the impeachment fight stretch into the 2020 election year, as long as the public remains engaged.
The California Democrat expects the House impeachment inquiry to begin holding public hearings this month, but said there's no deadline imposed on wrapping up the investigation, reported Bloomberg.
Pelosi defended the party-line vote to formally initiate the impeachment process, which she argued was unnecessary, but said closed-door depositions would continue as long as they remained productive.