Thai convent weaves ‘beautiful’ robes for Pope Francis visit
Sewing machines whir in a Bangkok convent as workers feverishly finish silk robes in brilliant golds and reds, made especially for Pope Francis and his entourage visiting Thailand this month.
The whirlwind November 20-23 trip will see the head of the Catholic Church meet top officials, host masses and visit the Catholic faithful in the Buddhist-majority country.
Seamstresses at the Praharuthai Convent in Bangkok are working hard ahead of the trip to ensure Pope Francis and his bishops, deacons and priests are decked out in the country’s finest threads.
“I feel happy and very proud that our convent has been selected to do this most honourable job,” said Sister Sukanya, who oversees the tailoring.
She and her team of about a dozen seamstresses have been working long days for two months on the more than 200 robes, many stacked neatly in the convent next to round handmade hats.
The two most important pieces — two matching robes for the pontiff — are ready to go, displayed proudly side-by-side on a pair of mannequins.
Embroidered with an intricate “kanok” pattern — a ubiquitous Thai motif seen on clothing, furniture and artwork — the custom-made gold and yellow design will be worn by the pope at his first mass on November 21.
The following day he’s set to sport a nearly identical robe in red and gold colors.
Thailand is renowned for its silk and the convent was selected for the job because it has been making custom-made religious garments for generations.
For the sisters at Praharuthai Convent, the job is an honor of a lifetime — and a chance to show off traditional tailoring.
“Our Thai style is a beautiful creation,” Sister Saengpradab told AFP, as seamstresses hunched under a Jesus statue nearby, measuring, cutting and sewing reams of silk.
It has been nearly four decades since a pontiff visited Thailand, and the trip will mark the 350th anniversary of the first official mission to the country.
The Pope is set to meet Thailand’s king and prime minister, hold two masses — and reunite with his second cousin, who runs a Catholic girls’ school there.
Today the country’s 388,000-strong Christian community makes up an estimated one percent of the population, the majority residing in the north.
After Thailand, Francis will travel to Japan until November 26, where he will visit Tokyo, Nagasaki, and Hiroshima.
Since Francis’ election six years ago, he has made two trips to Asia, visiting the Philippines and Sri Lanka in 2014, followed by Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017.
© 2019 AFP
John Oliver takes down coal CEO after two years of lawsuits — using an epic dance number
HBO host John Oliver has been involved in a lawsuit for the past two years with coal company CEO Robert E. Murray. Recently, Murray dropped the suit against HBO, after promising he
Because the lawsuit has been in litigation, Oliver couldn't make jokes about Murray or the lawsuit. Now that Murray has dropped the suit, however, Oliver has unleashed another attack on the coal executive by highlighting other lawsuits Murray has launched against those who try to mock him or attack him.
Oliver called it a "crazy story," that he gleefully outlined the over $200,000 HBO was forced to spend on the lawsuit he described as a SLAPP suit, which stands for strategic lawsuit against public participation.
Breaking Banner
The White House is terrified about John Bolton’s extensive notes: report
Axios reported Sunday that one of the biggest concerns in President Donald Trump's White House is that former Director of National Intelligence John Bolton frequently took detailed notes during meetings. Those notes could not become part of the investigation into the president's bribery of the Ukraine.
Bolton has said that he has no intention of testifying and is working on an upcoming book.
"These sources, including both current and former senior administration officials, tell me that the former national security adviser was the most prolific note-taker at the top level of the White House and probably has more details than any impeachment inquiry witness, so far, about President Trump's machinations on Ukraine," Axios reported.
Trump is saying ‘I am above the law’ and ‘nobody can control me’: Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe
Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe explained that it has become obvious that President Donald Trump is using the Office of the Presidency for his own purposes.
Speaking to MSNBC host Ari Melber on his impeachment special, Tribe explained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to authorize an impeachment inquiry until it became clear that Trump was using his office for political purposes.
"He was taking hundreds of millions of dollars voted by Congress and withholding them from the Ukraine in an act of sheer extortion and soliciting what amounted to a bribe because he wanted Ukraine’s help, help against Joe Biden for 2020 and help in clearing him of colluding with Russia in 2016," Tribe said.