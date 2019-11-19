‘That will play poorly with the respect our troops crowd’: Twitter rips Devin Nunes for disrespecting Lt. Col. Vindman’s rank
As Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified on the third day of public hearings in the House’s impeachment inquiry of President Trump, there was a brief exchange between him and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) that caught the attention of observers. While addressing the career military officer, Nunes referred to him simply as “Mr. Vindman,” prompting the witness to interrupt him and request that Nunes address him by using the proper rank.
“Ranking member, it’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please,” Vindman said.
NEW: Lt. Col. Vindman corrects Rep. Devin Nunes after he refers to him as "Mr. Vindman."
"Ranking member, it's Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please." https://t.co/dURIvI52Qz pic.twitter.com/Qf7WZYxCJe
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 19, 2019
The moment, however brief, was a big hit on Twitter with many seeing it as just another example of Republicans’ lack of respect for career military officers who also happen to potentially be adversarial to Trump.
This made Nunes look even smaller than usual. Loved it.
— YouroldEnglishteacher (@youroldteacher) November 19, 2019
Nunes should not even be in the same room as Lt Colonel
Vindman. Say it loud, say it proud.
— Mary Britt (@deadshirly) November 19, 2019
And they did this with Ambassador Yovanovitch as well. They want to show absolutely no respect for these witnesses at all, even though they have earned it. Party over country…..🙄
— 🌎🌊Resist & Ride the #BlueWave 🌊🌎 (@jlah1974) November 19, 2019
Nunes says “Mr. Vindman…”
“Ranking member, It’s Lt Col Vindman, please”
Calling Aretha and R-E-S-P-E-C-T
— Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) November 19, 2019
Okay, this made me laugh…
Devin Nunes: “Mr. Vindman, you testified–”
Vindman: “Ranking Member, it is ‘Lieutenant Colonel, please.'”
Ouch. Sit the eff down, Devin.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 19, 2019
Nunes: “Mr. Vindman -“
Lt. Colonel Vindman: “Ranking Member, that’s ‘Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’ to you”
Yeah motherfucker#ImpeachmentHearings
— PhaseOneOfMyAnnual Miller (@ldpm) November 19, 2019
I would say that’s going to play poorly with the “Respect our troops!” crowd, but we sadly know they won’t care…
— Jose with an H (@youdictategood) November 19, 2019
Mr. Vindman was my father.
Call me Lt. Col. Vindman.
Please continue mister Nuns.
— Good Stuff Things (@DrewSomervell) November 19, 2019
Mr. Vindman??? Good god, trump and his surrogates have no respect for anyone or anything.
— Marla Tauscher (@MarlaTauscher) November 19, 2019
