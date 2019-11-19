Quantcast
‘That will play poorly with the respect our troops crowd’: Twitter rips Devin Nunes for disrespecting Lt. Col. Vindman’s rank

As Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified on the third day of public hearings in the House’s impeachment inquiry of President Trump, there was a brief exchange between him and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) that caught the attention of observers. While addressing the career military officer, Nunes referred to him simply as “Mr. Vindman,” prompting the witness to interrupt him and request that Nunes address him by using the proper rank.

“Ranking member, it’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please,” Vindman said.

The moment, however brief, was a big hit on Twitter with many seeing it as just another example of Republicans’ lack of respect for career military officers who also happen to potentially be adversarial to Trump.

‘I’m an American’: Lt Col Vindman laughs off GOP counsel’s attempts to question his loyalty

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman laughed off questions about an offer by a Ukrainian official to serve as that country's defense minister.

The Soviet-born Vindman, who emigrated to the U.S. as a child and later served in the Iraq War, agreed that a Ukrainian official had offered him the government position three times during an official visit for the inauguration of the country's new president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I don't know (why the position was offered), but every single time I dismissed it," Vindman said. "Upon returning I notified my chain of command and the appropriate counter-intelligence folks about the offer."

‘Ranking member, it’s Lt Col’: Vindman corrects Devin Nunes in testy exchange over House Intelligence Committee rules

The third day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump started with testimony from two more witnesses: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (National Security Council director for European affairs) and Jennifer Williams (foreign policy adviser for Vice President Mike Pence). After House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Democratic Party attorney Daniel Goldman questioned Vindman and Williams extensively on Tuesday morning, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (a member of the House Intelligence Committee) had a chance to ask them some questions. And things got testy right away.

