‘That’s a lie!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin blasts Donald Trump Jr as he sputters excuses for quid pro quo
The audience showered Donald Trump Jr. in boos in a contentious appearance on “The View.”
The president’s eldest son appeared with his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News broadcaster and senior 2020 Trump campaign adviser, and was immediately met with questions about tweeting out the name of a whistleblower.
“Kimberly, you’re a lawyer, we have known each other, you’re a former prosecutor,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “Did you advise your boyfriend that it is a federal crime to out a whistleblower?”
Guilfoyle said she didn’t tell him that was a crime, but she agreed it was a bad idea.
“I did come out of the bathroom and say, ‘I left you alone for 10 minutes — what happened?'” Guilfoyle said.
Trump Jr. argued that was only a crime if the inspector general revealed the name, but Hostin pushed back.
“That’s a lie, that’s not true,” Hostin said. “It is a crime.”
Trump Jr. insisted that was not accurate, but Hostin wouldn’t give an inch.
“My law degree says it is,” she said.
The president’s son allowed that tweeting out the name was maybe imprudent, but he argued it was necessary to defend his father.
“We talk about transparency,” he said. “The president of the United States released the transcript of exactly what happened in that phone call. The whistleblower is giving his opinion or her opinion of what transpired.”
Hostin was glad he brought up the July 25 phone call that prompted the whistleblower complaint, but Trump Jr. abruptly changed the subject back to his tweet.
“I don’t regret doing it,” he said. “I shouldn’t have to forego my First Amendment rights. It’s out there, I’ve been reading it for a week, I saw it on the Drudge Report. This is not some secret.”
The Trump supporters in the audience cheered, and co-host Joy Behar scolded them.
“This is not some MAGA rally, okay?” she said.
Hostin listed the damning revelations in the call summary, and Trump Jr. insisted there was nothing wrong in the call.
“This is the basis of the impeachment inquiry,” Hostin said. “Why is that a sham? Which is what you are calling it.”
Trump Jr. said Ukraine wasn’t even aware the aid was being withheld to pressure them into investigating Joe Biden, but Hostin said that didn’t matter.
“That’s not true,” she said. “That’s a lie. Military aid was withheld … That’s a lie, it was withheld.”
The panelists erupted, and co-host Abby Huntsman asked why EU ambassador Gordon Sondland changed his story to show the aid was withheld to pressure Ukraine — and Trump Jr. offered a self-pitying excuse.
“He’s afraid of being attacked, like so many of us have, by a vicious left that’s running a one-sided campaign,” Trump Jr. said.
The Trump supporters cheered, but they were soon drowned out in a cascade of boos.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg rains hell on Donald Trump Jr’s excuses for naming the whistleblower
President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., appeared on "The View" Thursday to promote his recent book attacking progressives as "snowflakes" while simultaneously complaining about being under constant scrutiny for his false claims or twisted data. In a discussion about Don Jr.'s role in outing the whistleblower of the Ukraine scandal, Whoopi Goldberg flattened the president's son, trying to claim he has no responsibility as a "private citizen."
"What you seem to have done, and feels very disingenuous because you can't say, I'm a private citizen, and yet you're in the middle of all of this," she said. "You were brought to the FBI folks. Everybody talked to you, you know, you're part of this. So when you release a name like that, even if it was out for ten days or 20 days, you have to know that people -- if you were talking about the white powder that your family got, this guy's family is getting the same thing, and why is it okay for one and not both? People shouldn't be doing it."
‘That’s a lie!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin blasts Donald Trump Jr as he sputters excuses for quid pro quo
The audience showered Donald Trump Jr. in boos in a contentious appearance on "The View."
The president's eldest son appeared with his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News broadcaster and senior 2020 Trump campaign adviser, and was immediately met with questions about tweeting out the name of a whistleblower.
"Kimberly, you're a lawyer, we have known each other, you're a former prosecutor," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "Did you advise your boyfriend that it is a federal crime to out a whistleblower?"
Guilfoyle said she didn't tell him that was a crime, but she agreed it was a bad idea.
US lab identifies rare new HIV strain
A US pharmaceutical firm has identified a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and said the finding showed that cutting edge genome sequencing is helping researchers stay ahead of mutations.
The strain, HIV-1 Group M subtype L, has been recorded in three people from blood samples taken between the 1980s and 2001, all in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Abbott laboratories told AFP on Thursday.
To classify a new subtype, three cases must be discovered independently, according to guidelines issued in 2000.Group M is the most prevalent form of the HIV-1 virus. Subtype L is now the 10th of this group and the first to be identified since the guidelines were issued.
Antiretroviral drugs, which today can reduce the viral load of an HIV carrier to the point at which the infection is both undetectable and cannot be transmitted further, have generally performed well against a variety of subtypes, according to research.