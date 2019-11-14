‘That’s bribery’: Nancy Pelosi explains why Trump is in deeper water than he thinks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday explained why President Donald Trump could be guilty of attempted bribery.

At a press conference, Pelosi pointed out that bribery is named in the U.S. Constitution as an impeachable offense.

“What is the bribe?” the Speaker was asked.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance [from Ukraine] in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That is bribery,” she explained.

Watch the video from Fox News.