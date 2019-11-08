‘The noose is tightening’ around Trump — and Rudy Giuliani may flip on him: CNN panel
A CNN panel Friday night outlined the strange pattern that always emerges in Trumpworld when it comes down to someone taking the fall for President Donald Trump. Former White House counsel John Dean warned that something is different in the case of Rudy Giuliani: he has no intention of being thrown under the bus.
In a panel discussion, former Sen. Charlie Dent (R-PA) started the conversation off saying that trying to make others the fall-guy for Trump’s actions likely “won’t fly.”
“Nobody’s going to believe for a second that Mick Mulvaney or Rudy Giuliani was acting on their own without any consultation with the president,” the Republican said. “I think, just like Michael Cohen paid off Stormy Daniels, didn’t he? He just did that on his own, under the direction of the president? They may try to throw these guys under the bus and they’ll do it in this order and they’ll throw [Ambassador Gordon] Sondland under the bus and Mulvaney and Giuliani in that order. But I don’t think it’s going to be effective. I think it’s laughable, the facts are simply not on the president’s side. The noose is tightening. The quid pro quo has been established and all of these people who have spoken up did so out of concern for national security and also because of interference in our elections. So, these are more distractions and they’re not going to be effective.”
Dean warned Republicans against making Giuliani the fall-guy.
“I think that would be very dangerous for the Republicans to do it, and I would think Trump would tell them to stay away from that strategy,” said Dean. “Rudy at some point, if he sees himself being discarded by the White House, and discarded by the Republicans and on his way to the bureau of prisons for a long stay, he’s somebody who can give up the president because there is a crime-fraud exception in the attorney-client privilege that Trump can’t block his testimony if that happened.”
Despite all of the revelations released about the Ukraine scandal, the president continued to talk to Giuliani about their efforts, sources report.
Watch the full discussion below:
John Dean: Recent testimony released puts Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘directly at risk’
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is in trouble, according to former Nixon lawyer John Dean.
According to the former White House counsel, the two transcripts released Friday from national security official Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman detail Mulvaney's involvement in the extortion scandal involving Ukraine.
"It puts him directly at risk. It puts him right in the middle of this whole scheme," said Dean. "We don't have enough of the details to know which side of that quid pro quo, whether it's bribery or extortion or possibly both, but that is one of the crimes that is defined in the Constitution as being impeachable. And it looks like a conspiracy to undertake this activity. It involved the president, it involved Mulvaney, it involved Sondland, who's been very light on his testimony, and very fuzzy with his memory when there are others whose memory is very clear about what happened."
Trump’s conspiracy to ‘undermine the electoral system’ is ‘the definition of a high crime’: Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Watergate veteran reporter Carl Bernstein laid into President Donald Trump for the Ukraine scandal during a discussion about the testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent to House impeachment investigators.
"Carl, the president, quote, 'wanted nothing less than [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky to go to microphone and basically say, investigations, Biden and Clinton," said Cooper. "That's what George Kent testified to. That's pretty clear."
"It's not only clear, what this is about is a conspiracy driven by the president of the United States with his lawyer to undermine the American electoral system through the intervention of a foreign power in our elections. It is the definition of a high crime," said Bernstein. "This is — it's exactly the same thing that Nixon was impeached for, and was one of the articles of impeachment, trying to undermine the electoral process through sabotage and political espionage. We've got it all over again, except in this incidence, it may be a lot worse because of the interest of a foreign power."