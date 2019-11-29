‘The president cheated in the 2020 election’: Obama lawyer says ‘this looks like an organized crime enterprise’

President Barack Obama’s former acting Solicitor General explained the impeachment inquiry as President Donald Trump cheating in the 2020 election campaign.

Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House” on Friday. Katyal is the author of the new book Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.

“Neal, one of the things that’s so stark and the three of us watched every minute of the testimony, but even if you just caught the highlights on the local news, it’s clear that everybody knew something was wrong,” Wallace said. “John Bolton, the National Security Adviser, called it a drug deal and described Rudy Giuliani as someone who was going to explode on everybody.”

“Officials sent their deputies to the White House Counsel’s Office. What is the knowledge of criminality and the knowledge of wrongdoing from the highest levels of the White House, the president, say to you?” Wallace asked.

“It says this looks like almost an organized crime enterprise in which everyone around the boss knows exactly what’s going on, and the boss knows what’s going on as well, and is hoping that his aides don’t flip on them,” Katyal replied.

“The central allegation here is the president cheated in the 2020 election by going and trying to seek help from a foreign government,” he explained.

