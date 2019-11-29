‘The president cheated in the 2020 election’: Obama lawyer says ‘this looks like an organized crime enterprise’
President Barack Obama’s former acting Solicitor General explained the impeachment inquiry as President Donald Trump cheating in the 2020 election campaign.
Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House” on Friday. Katyal is the author of the new book Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.
“Neal, one of the things that’s so stark and the three of us watched every minute of the testimony, but even if you just caught the highlights on the local news, it’s clear that everybody knew something was wrong,” Wallace said. “John Bolton, the National Security Adviser, called it a drug deal and described Rudy Giuliani as someone who was going to explode on everybody.”
“Officials sent their deputies to the White House Counsel’s Office. What is the knowledge of criminality and the knowledge of wrongdoing from the highest levels of the White House, the president, say to you?” Wallace asked.
“It says this looks like almost an organized crime enterprise in which everyone around the boss knows exactly what’s going on, and the boss knows what’s going on as well, and is hoping that his aides don’t flip on them,” Katyal replied.
“The central allegation here is the president cheated in the 2020 election by going and trying to seek help from a foreign government,” he explained.
Watch:
2020 Election
‘The president cheated in the 2020 election’: Obama lawyer says ‘this looks like an organized crime enterprise’
President Barack Obama's former acting Solicitor General explained the impeachment inquiry as President Donald Trump cheating in the 2020 election campaign.
Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House" on Friday. Katyal is the author of the new book Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.
"Neal, one of the things that's so stark and the three of us watched every minute of the testimony, but even if you just caught the highlights on the local news, it's clear that everybody knew something was wrong," Wallace said. "John Bolton, the National Security Adviser, called it a drug deal and described Rudy Giuliani as someone who was going to explode on everybody."
2020 Election
New poll finds majority of Americans across political spectrum back Elizabeth Warren’s ultra-millionaire tax
At rallies, the White House hopeful has criticized billionaires for their complaints about her plan to impose a two percent tax on wealth over $50 million.
New polling results released Friday find broad support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax, with Americans across most demographic groups backing her plan to impose an annual two percent tax on wealth over $50 million.
In her primary campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, the Massachusetts Democrat has harshly criticized some of the wealthiest Americans for complaining about the tax, whose revenue she plans to use to pay for a universal childcare program, student debt forgiveness, and tuition-free public college.
2020 Election
The failure to impeach Trump could throw the economy into a tailspin after the 2020 election — here’s why
According to the CEO of investment house BlackRock and political scientist Ian Bremmer, the failure of the Republican-controlled Senate to oust President Donald Trump, should the House's impeachment investigation be referred for a trial, could have a far-ranging and unpredictable impact on the economy.