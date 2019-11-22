Quantcast
Connect with us

The ultimate damning timeline: NBC reporter explains how the Trump-Ukraine scandal is a ‘simple story’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Even though the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump may seem complicated, the story they tell is actually relatively straightforward.

NBC News reporter Mark Murray on Friday created a succinct timeline of events that he says “tells a simple a story” about what the president did that has him facing articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, says Murray, look at a New York Times report from this past May in which Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani admits that he is traveling to Ukraine to press for investigations that would be “very, very helpful to my client.” These investigations included a probe of the work Hunter Biden, the son of Vice President Joe Biden, did for Ukrainian company Burisma.

Roughly one month later, Giuliani sent out a tweet aimed at pressuring newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launching investigations into the Bidens — and then a month after that, Trump had his now-infamous July 25th phone call in which he directly asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Bidens.

Just over a month later, in late August, Politico reported that there was a growing sense of alarm about the Trump administration withholding aid to Ukraine. An unnamed Trump administration official claimed to Politico that the president “wants to ensure U.S. interests are being prioritized when it comes to foreign assistance” — but he never mentioned that those “interests” actually included a call to investigate the president’s political foes.

The hold on the aid was subsequently released two weeks later, but only after word of the intelligence community whistleblower complaint against the president had gotten out.

Despite this, Trump continued to publicly push for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens — and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney publicly admitted that the White House engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine before rushing to walk it back a day later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add to these events the testimony of European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, who said this week that there was a quid pro quo involved in withholding a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelensky until Ukraine agreed to investigate the Bidens, and he inferred that the same was true for the deliver of foreign aid given that no official explanation has been given for why it was held up in the first place.

Read the whole timeline here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The Senate’s in play’: Reeling GOP faces collapse into minority status as Trump drags party down

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

According to a report in Rolling Stone, there is a very good chance that the Democrats could take control of the Senate after the 2020 election as the impeachment of Donald Trump casts a cloud over the Republican Party.

The report -- by longtime political observer Tim Dickinson -- states, "the fight to wrest the Senate from Republican control — and oust Mitch McConnell as majority leader — is arguably just as important" as the battle to force Trump from office.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mar-a-Lago to host event for conspiracy nuts who believed Obama was a secret Muslim

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is hosting an event for a far-right organization that once spread bogus conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama being a secret Muslim.

The Washington Post reports that Trump's prized Florida resort on Saturday night will play host to the Center for Security Policy, a group that believes "mainstream Muslim organizations in the United States are secretly agents of anti-American jihad."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lev Parnas wants to testify — and attorney says ‘he has hard—HARD—first-hand evidence’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

One of Rudy Giuliani's indicted henchman wants to testify -- and his attorney says he's got "first-hand evidence."

Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman, and the Parnas has indicated that he wants to speak to congressional investigators.

"Lev grew up in Brooklyn, has no criminal record or Russian Mob ties, and is a proud American citizen," said his attorney Joseph Bondy. "He’s not afraid of #POTUS or polonium, hopes to testify under oath — unlike #RudyGiuliani — and to be subjected to cross-examination under penalties of perjury. #LetLevSpeak"

Continue Reading
 
 