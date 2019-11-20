‘The veneer has been lifted’: Adam Schiff says Sondland testimony exposed Trump White House conspiracy
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the “veneer has been torn away” from the White House scheme to pressure Ukraine into helping President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
The House Intelligence Committee chairman reacted to EU ambassador Gordon Sondland’s bombshell testimony during a brief break in the impeachment hearing, and Schiff put top administration officials on notice.
“This is among the most significant evidence to date and what we have just heard from Ambassador Sondland is that the knowledge of this scheme, this conditioning of the White House meeting, of the security assistance to get the deliverable that the president wanted, these two political investigations that he believed would help his re-election campaign was a basic quid pro quo,” Schiff said.
“It was the conditioning of official acts for something of great value to the president, these political investigations,” the chairman added. “It goes right to the heart of the issue of bribery, as well as other potential high crimes or misdemeanors.”
Schiff warned that other senior administration officials were directly implicated by Sondland’s testimony.
“We also have heard for the first time that knowledge of this scheme was pervasive,” Schiff said. “The secretary of state (Mike Pompeo) was aware of it, the acting chief of staff (Mick) Mulvaney was aware of it, and, of course, at the very top, Donald Trump through his personal lawyer and others was implementing it, and so this I think only goes to underscore just how significant the president’s obstruction of this investigation has been.”
“We now can see the veneer has been torn away,” he added, “just why Secretary Pompeo and President Donald Trump do not want any of these documents provided to Congress because apparently they show, as Ambassador Sondland has testified, that the knowledge of this scheme to condition official acts, the White House meeting and $400 million in security assistance to an ally at war with Russia was conditioned on political favors that the president wanted for his re-election. So I think a very important moment in the history of this inquiry.”
Elise Stefanik was once touted as a GOP ‘moderate’ — but she’s gone full Trumpian with impeachment
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York State is often described as a “moderate Republican” who hasn’t been afraid to part company with President Donald Trump at times. But journalists Alayna Treene and Stef W. Kight, in a November 20 article for Axios, assert that when it comes to impeachment, the congresswoman has become an aggressive Trump defender.
Stefanik, Treene and Kight note, has “built a reputation as a moderate” and “opposed President Trump on Vladimir Putin, women, tariffs, the travel ban and the border wall.” But the Axios reporters go on to say that Stefanik’s “fierce defense of Trump during the impeachment hearings — along with her attacks on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff — has made her a champion among the pro-Trump community.”
Are Republicans even trying to defend Trump? Or just doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding?
Last Friday, President Trump made the huge error of committing an impeachable offense while a House impeachment hearing was underway, by seeking to intimidate former Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine — who he had already threatened during the famous July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He did it again over the weekend with this insult toward Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who heard that call.
Someone seems to have gotten through to Trump since then, because he didn't personally insult or threaten the witnesses during Tuesday's marathon hearings. He did, however, retweet insults by others and issued an official White House tweet questioning the integrity of the National Security Counsel's Ukraine expert, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. In his one appearance before the cameras, he made a snotty observation that Vindman had worn his U.S. Army uniform to the hearing, implying — as did several Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee — that he was being theatrical. There was a time when they would have swooned over any military dress uniform covered with salad. Now they only revere those who commit war crimes.
Rex Tillerson says Trump’s Ukraine scheme was wrong
Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson has criticized alleged actions that have triggered an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying using US influence for personal gain is "wrong."
Tillerson, a former oil executive who was unceremoniously fired by Trump in March last year, was asked about the scandal in an interview with the PBS Newshour broadcast Monday.
Without using Trump's name or going into details of the incident, Tillerson said: "Clearly, asking for personal favors and using United States assets as collateral is wrong."
"So if you're seeking some personal gain and you're using, whether it's American foreign aid, American weapons or American influence, that's wrong, and I think everyone understands that," he said.