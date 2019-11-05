The View co-hosts reveal their fears of Trump’s ‘zombie apocalypse’ supporters: ‘When we disappear — start running’
“The View” panelists agreed President Donald Trump and his allies were endangering government officials for political reasons, and co-host Meghan McCain described the threats she faced after the former reality TV star attacked her.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joined the president for a campaign rally in Kentucky, where the senator offered revealing details about the whistleblower and urged the media to print his name.
“Had Nixon tried to do this to anyone,” said host Whoopi Goldberg, “we would have had him out, said, ‘No, that’s not how the law works, the Constitution doesn’t work like that, that’s not how the law works.”
Co-host Joy Behar said the Republican Party still had ethics in the early 1970s, when Richard Nixon resigned rather than face impeachment, and Goldberg agreed that times had changed.
“For me, when I see that the Department of Justice is no longer, doesn’t feel neutral,” Goldberg said, “they’re not looking to see if it’s true, they’re just saying, ‘Well, you know, it’s done, that makes me uncomfortable.'”
Co-host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, said Paul may have broken the law to defend Trump from damaging whistleblower claims.
“I’m so disgusted because, you know, if Rand Paul were doing this to a witness and saying this about a witness that I had on one of my cases,” Hostin said, “I would send an FBI agent to his house and I would have him brought in because that’s witness intimidation, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. I would have him brought in.”
Co-host Abby Huntsman said the president’s attacks on his accusers betray his fear at being exposed.
“When you threaten people and degrade people’s character, which the president continues to do, you are afraid of something,” Huntsman said. “That’s all you need to know — he’s insecure.”
McCain recalled when then-candidate Trump tweeted out an attack on her for critical comments she made as a commentator on the Fox News program “The Five.”
.@MeghanMcCain was terrible on @TheFive yesterday. Angry and obnoxious, she will never make it on T.V. @FoxNews can do so much better!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2015
“I haven’t been threatened by the president, but I’ve certainly been — this is serious, Joy,” McCain said. “When I worked at Fox he tweeted for me to get fired because I was so terrible.”
She said the experience was alarming, because some Trump followers take his attacks as a directive.
“When President Trump says something about you and zeros you out, it is very scary,” McCain said, “and I know from experience, it is very intense. His supporters come out like (hordes) of zombie apocalyptic people coming to get you. It’s very scary.”
Goldberg said the rule of law still stood as long as they were allowed to criticize the president, and then she made a chilling comment.
“When we disappear,” Goldberg said, without smiling, “start running.”
Religious right activist Ralph Reed: If Christians don’t get Trump re-elected ‘it will be open season’ on churches
Religious right activist Ralph Reed appeared on Stephen Strang’s podcast yesterday, where he warned that if Christians don’t come out in record numbers to ensure the reelection of President Donald Trump in 2020, they will face wholesale persecution from Democrats and they will deserve it.
Strang claimed that “life as we know it as Christians” would be forever changed if Trump does not win.
“It’s going to be bad news, and Christians have to realize that they cannot be complacent,” he said. “[Trump] is our champion and he has come through on his promises again and again, and we’ve got to get him back into a second term to finish what he’s started and also to stop the other side.”
President of Mexico swiftly rejects Trump’s ‘irrational’ offer to send US Army to fight drug cartels
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday swiftly rejected an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to send American troops over the border to "wage war" on drug cartels after assailants killed at least nine members of a fundamentalist Mormon family in northern Mexico.
During a press conference Tuesday, López Obrador, commonly known as AMLO, thanked Trump and "any foreign government which wants to help" in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, which authorities believe was carried out by cartel members.
"But in these cases," AMLO said, "we have to act independently and according to our constitution, and in line with our tradition of independence and sovereignty."
