The View’s Meghan McCain accuses Trump officials of setting up ‘slush fund’ to help Putin launder money

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain accused unspecified members of the Trump administration of helping Russian president Vladimir Putin set up a “slush fund” to launder ill-gotten money.

McCain took off part of last week to attend the Magnitsky Human Rights Awards in London, where she presented an award to Oleg Sentsov, a Crimean human rights activist sentenced to 20 years in prison after speaking out against Russia’s annexation of his home country.

“Sergei Magnitsky was someone who found corruption in Russia, was subsequently tortured and killed because of it, and there is now an act that is in the United States, and we’re trying to make it expand globally where basically Russia can’t use the West and democracy for their dirty money, that they can’t launder it in countries that love and utilize democracy and freedom every single day,” McCain said.

McCain alleged that some Trump administration officials are helping Putin and Russian oligarchs to launder money through the U.S.

“I believe there are people in the Trump administration that are trying to use the West as a slush fund for Vladimir Putin and Russia,” she said as the show went into a commercial break, “and we cannot let it happen.”