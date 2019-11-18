The View’s Meghan McCain accuses Trump officials of setting up ‘slush fund’ to help Putin launder money
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain accused unspecified members of the Trump administration of helping Russian president Vladimir Putin set up a “slush fund” to launder ill-gotten money.
McCain took off part of last week to attend the Magnitsky Human Rights Awards in London, where she presented an award to Oleg Sentsov, a Crimean human rights activist sentenced to 20 years in prison after speaking out against Russia’s annexation of his home country.
“Sergei Magnitsky was someone who found corruption in Russia, was subsequently tortured and killed because of it, and there is now an act that is in the United States, and we’re trying to make it expand globally where basically Russia can’t use the West and democracy for their dirty money, that they can’t launder it in countries that love and utilize democracy and freedom every single day,” McCain said.
McCain alleged that some Trump administration officials are helping Putin and Russian oligarchs to launder money through the U.S.
“I believe there are people in the Trump administration that are trying to use the West as a slush fund for Vladimir Putin and Russia,” she said as the show went into a commercial break, “and we cannot let it happen.”
‘Disgusting, trashy and pathetic’: George Conway rains hell on Nikki Haley for calling Trump ‘truthful’
Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, rained hell on former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday over her description of President Donald Trump as "truthful."
The spat started when Haley bashed Conway after he referred to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-MI) as "lying trash" last week.
"This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting," Haley complained on Twitter. "What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone 'trash.'"
Conway did not hold back in his reply.
"Oh, Nikki Haley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, Donald Trump, was a 'truthful' man," he said. "That's the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic -- utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty."
Supreme Court temporarily halts order to turn over Trump tax records to Congress
The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a ruling that requires an accounting firm to turn over President Donald Trump's taxes.
The court on Monday temporarily blocked the order requiring Mazars to hand over copies of Trump's taxes to Congress, reported CNBC.
Trump has refused to show his tax returns since announcing his run for president in 2015, although those documents are customarily made public by presidential candidates.
